 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-24 19:34:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes 2022 Trend Resistance
2022-10-24 18:30:20
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
2022-10-24 09:29:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-10-24 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Looks Over the Ledge
2022-10-24 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-24 19:34:00
UK Breaking News: Service Sector Activity & Manufacturing PMI Plummet
2022-10-24 09:10:31
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-24 19:34:00
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
More View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes 2022 Trend Resistance

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes 2022 Trend Resistance

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart
  • EUR/USD rebound off key support approaching yearly downtrend- risk for price inflection
  • Weekly support 9800, 9700, 9548/95 (key); Resistance 99, 1.0000 (key), 1.0200

Euro rallied more than 2.7% off the monthly low against the US Dollar with EUR/USD now approaching yearly downtrend resistance. The focus is on a reaction into this key zone in the days ahead with major Eurozone & US event risk on tap this week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 31
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Short-term Trading Strategy Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

image2.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Euro Weekly Price Forecast I noted that EUR/USD was, “testing confluent support at 9548/95 into the close of the month / quarter – respect the weekly close. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops – rallies should be limited by parity IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below needed to fuel the next leg of the downtrend.” Euro registered a low at 9535 that week before reversing sharply higher with EUR/USD rallying more than 4.8% for a test of Parity.

The October opening-range is preserved heading into the final week with Euro trading just below yearly channel resistance- looking for possible price inflection here into confluence resistance at the 99-handle with a breach / weekly close above parity still needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month. Initial support rests with the yearly low-week close at 9800 with a break below last week’s low needed to fuel another run on 9548/95- weakness beyond this threshold would threaten resumption of the broader downtrend towards 9332.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Euro recovery is testing confluent resistance at the yearly downtrend- looking for a reaction here. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to 9700 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above parity needed to clear the way for a larger recovery. Keep in mind the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision and key US inflation data (Core PCE) is on tap this week- expect volatility and stay nimble here. I’ll publish an updated Euro Short-term Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

image3.png
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +1.12 (52.79% of traders are long) – typically a neu reading
  • Long positions are 9.40% higher than yesterday and 10.71% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 10.56% higher than yesterday and 13.78% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. From a sentiment standpoint, the recent changes in positioning warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 21% 15%
Weekly -2% 11% 4%
Learn how shifts in Euro retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Eurozone / US Economic Calendar

image4.png

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Looks Over the Ledge
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Looks Over the Ledge
2022-10-24 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis for the Days Ahead
US Dollar Technical Analysis for the Days Ahead
2022-10-24 13:00:07
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Downward Momentum Is Accelerating
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Downward Momentum Is Accelerating
2022-10-24 06:30:00
US Dollar Cracks Against Singapore Dollar. What About USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP?
US Dollar Cracks Against Singapore Dollar. What About USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP?
2022-10-24 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish