Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Larger Setback

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook is in Limbo, Clarity Should Come Soon
2022-10-31 13:00:21
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
2022-10-29 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-31 18:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Mega-Cap Tech Hammerings Rattle Sentiment
2022-10-30 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Effort Falters - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-31 18:30:00
XAU/USD Faces Renewed Selling Pressure as FOMC Beckons
2022-10-31 12:01:01
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap
2022-10-31 21:30:15
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Larger Setback

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Larger Setback

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD pullback rebounds off initial support - threat for deeper setback remains
  • Support 1.3512, 1.3370/84, 1.3224 – Resistance 1.3971 (key), 1.4098, 1.4336

The US Dollar plunged more than 3.4% from the highs against the Canadian Dollar with USD/CAD marking the second consecutive weekly decline last week. A three-day rally has already recovered more than 1% off the lows and despite the gains, the pair remains vulnerable heading into November after reversing off confluent resistance with major event risk on tap this week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart heading into November. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 07
( 12:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Short-term Trading Strategy Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

image2.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast, I noted that the, “USD/CAD breakout has now extended into confluent trend resistance- risk for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection into this threshold.” The region in focus at the 2020 March reversal-close at 1.3971 and defined the highs that week (high registered at 1.3977).

The subsequent pullback rebounded off initial support last week at the October range lows / 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 advance at 1.3502/12 and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the threat for a deeper correction remains while below the yearly high-week close at 1.3881.

The October range is preserve heading into November- look for the breakout. A daily close below confluent support would expose subsequent objectives at the 2018 high-week close at 1.3370 and the 38.2% retracement at 1.3225- both zones of interest for possible exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: USD/CAD remains vulnerable to a deeper pullback within the broader uptrend heading into the November open. From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for an exhaustion low next month-ultimately a breach / close above 1.3971 is needed to make resumption of the 2021 uptrend towards 1.41. Keep in mind it’s a BIG week of event risk with the FOMC interest rate decision, Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and Canada Employment data on tap into the start of the month- stay nimble into the close of the week. I’ll publish an updated Canadian Dollar Shor-term Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

image3.png
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -1.61 (38.35% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are 11.81% higher than yesterday and 14.77% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 18.78% higher than yesterday and 10.68% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Trader are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 22% 18%
Weekly -12% 16% 4%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

US / Canada Economic Calendar

image4.png

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Effort Falters - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Effort Falters - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-31 18:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook is in Limbo, Clarity Should Come Soon
EUR/USD Technical Outlook is in Limbo, Clarity Should Come Soon
2022-10-31 13:00:21
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Upside Capped?
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Upside Capped?
2022-10-31 06:30:00
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Fades Slightly. Now What?
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Fades Slightly. Now What?
2022-10-31 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish