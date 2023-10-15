 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro Weaker on Geopolitics & US Inflationary Pressures
2023-10-14 09:58:36
US Dollar Post-CPI Rally May Reverse, EUR/USD Creeping Higher
2023-10-13 08:00:45
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Crude Oil, Geopolitical Tensions, US Dollar, Fed, China GDP
2023-10-15 16:00:00
Is the Rebound in Crude Oil Over? Natural Gas Holds Gains After Bullish Break
2023-10-13 02:59:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Crude Oil, Geopolitical Tensions, US Dollar, Fed, China GDP
2023-10-15 16:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain
2023-10-13 06:00:00
Cable at the Mercy of the Dollar, UK jobs and Inflation Data Next
2023-10-13 09:39:51
Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides
2023-10-12 13:10:50
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Crude Oil, Geopolitical Tensions, US Dollar, Fed, China GDP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Gold Forecast
It was a volatile week for certain corners of financial markets over the past few trading sessions. All eyes were on gold and crude oil prices. XAU/USD rallied almost 5.5 percent, marking the best 5-day period since the middle of March. Meanwhile, crude oil prices soared almost 6 percent in the best weekly gains since the end of August.

Turmoil in the Middle East in the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on Israel fueled oil supply disruption woes with respect to potential geopolitical volatility around Iran. Meanwhile, cautious Fedspeak helped cool government bond yields. The latter offered support to gold prices, which are very sensitive to Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve.

Focusing on currencies, the sentiment-linked New Zealand and Australian Dollar underperformed against the US Dollar amid a deterioration in global stock markets heading into the end of last week. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 started off the week strong, most of the gains were reversed heading into the weekend.

Looking at the week ahead, there are a few notable event risks. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be speaking on Thursday and his language will be in focus given the somewhat cautious Fedspeak of late. Elsewhere, China will be releasing the latest GDP figures. All eyes will be on a slowing in growth. The UK will release employment figures while Canada reports inflation. What else is in store for financial markets in the week ahead?

Oil Forecast
How Markets Performed – Week of 10/9

How Markets Performed – Week of 10/9

Forecasts:

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye Inflation and Jobs Data

Sterling-pairs will be driven by the latest UK jobs and inflation reports next week. Will they show that the Bank of England was correct in leaving UK rates untouched?

Australian Dollar Forecast: US Dollar Dominates AUD/USD While AUD/JPY Ranges

The Australian Dollar retreated from a 2-week high last week with the US Dollar regaining its ascendency on the back of a hot inflation print in the US. Where to for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Which Directional Bias Will Prevail?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 face mixed outlooks since there is a case for a broader bullish bias and a near-term bearish outlook. What are key levels to watch ahead?

Crude Oil Forecast: Threat of Broader Conflict, Sanctions Spooks Oil Markets

Friday the 13th witnessed a surge in oil prices ahead of the weekend as Israel threatens to take the war to another level.

Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Geopolitics Send XAU/USD & XAG/USD Flying

This article examines the outlook for gold and silver for the coming weeks, analyzing the geopolitical and technical factors that could guide the trajectory of these key precious metals.

US Dollar Forecast: DXY at the Mercy Geopolitical Developments

The Dollar Index (DXY) roared back to life as concerns of escalation and spread in the Middle East has seen the US Dollar benefit from its safe have appeal and remains key in the week ahead.

Article Body Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Individual Articles Composed by DailyFX Team Members

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

