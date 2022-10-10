 Skip to content
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks Further, 20-Year Low Back in Play
2022-10-10 11:00:50
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Directional Fate Tied to CPI After NFP Selloff
2022-10-09 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 12:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Facing Strong Fundamental Headwinds, YTD Lows in Sight Once More
2022-10-10 09:38:20
Gold Price Slips on Higher Treasury Yields Boosting the US Dollar Ahead of US CPI
2022-10-10 02:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-10-10 14:37:11
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies as BoE Boosts Gilt Market Liquidity
2022-10-10 06:55:19
Japanese Yen Nears Record Low as US Dollar Soars on Higher Treasury Yields
2022-10-10 05:00:00
Japanese Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-10-09 06:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & Stocks- Weekly Technical Outlook

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & Stocks- Weekly Technical Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

In my last Strategy Webinar we discussed the short-term threat to the US Dollar while noting that the, “focus heading into the start of the week / month / quarter is on this near-term pull-back and we’re on the lookout for a possible exhaustion low in the days / weeks ahead.” The DXY rebounded off support last week and puts the October opening-range in focus for a possible breakout in the days ahead. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), British Pound (GBP/USD), Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Crude Oil (WTI), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) and Bitcoin.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Looking for a reaction on this stretch into uptrend resistance for guidance early in the week. Monthly open support at 112.17 backed by 110.25 (key). A topside breach from here would expose the yearly high close at 114.18 and the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2001 decline at 115.30.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

image2.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI 240min

image3.png

The oil price recovery is approaching levels of interest for possible price inflection as WTI approaches downtrend resistance around 94.35-94.15- looking for a reaction here for guidance in the days ahead IF reached. Key support now 85.61-87.16. A topside breach from here would threaten a run on the 200-day moving average / May low around the 98-handle.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

image4.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

In my last Gold Shor-term Technical Outlook, I highlighted a, “key technical confluence at 1729/35- a region defined by the August 2021 low-day close, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the August decline and the September swing high.” XAU/USD rallied and failed into this region last week before pulling back with price now plunging back towards the monthly low / monthly open / yearly low-day close at 1659- looking for a reaction here early in the week IF reached.

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

image5.png

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Forex for Beginners

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide

Start Course

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

