British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Stalls at First Major Resistance Test

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Euro Resumes Parity Dance with the Dollar as Fed Pivot Chatter Cools
2022-10-05 10:43:59
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting and a Sunny Outlook. Where to for WTI?
2022-10-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Bear Bounce or Fed Pivot?
2022-10-05 14:08:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Surge as Retail Traders Sell the Rips. Bullish Engulfings Offer Optimism
2022-10-05 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Blocked by Resistance, Key US Jobs Report Nears
2022-10-05 09:30:28
Gold Price Climbs Above 50-Day SMA to Approach September High
2022-10-05 00:00:05
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Stalls at First Major Resistance Test
2022-10-05 16:00:33
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI’s
2022-10-05 07:59:18
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Dollar Slide Aligns to Rebound in Risk Trends but What About Rates and Recession Forecasts?
2022-10-05 03:00:39
More View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Stalls at First Major Resistance Test

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Stalls at First Major Resistance Test

Michael Boutros, Strategist

British Pound Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD recovery rips into first major test of resistance- risk for exhaustion / price inflection
  • Weekly resistance 1.1414/80 (key), 1.1650, 1.1843-1.1950 – Support 1.1160, 1.1060, 1.0790-1.0840

The British Pound surged more than 3% against the US Dollar into the October open with GBP/USD attempting to snap a six-day winning streak today. A massive rally off fresh record lows has responded to the first major pivot zone and we’re looking for a reaction in the days ahead of guidance on whether a larger Sterling rebound is underway. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart heading into October. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 10
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

British Pound Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

image2.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s British Pound Weekly Technical Forecast we noted that the GBP/USD collapse had, “responded to downtrend support on a massive multi-week stretch to fresh record lows. The threat for a larger recovery remains on the back of this sell-off and the focus is for possible topside exhaustion into the October open.” Sterling ripped more than 11% off the lows on a six-day rally with the advance now approaching a critical pivot zone and the origin of the September breakdown at 1.1414/80- a region defined by the 2020 low and the 1984 low. Looking for possible price inflection off this threshold.

Initial support now rests at the record low-week close at 1.1160 backed by 1.1060. Ultimately a break / weekly-close below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement / low-close at 1.0790-1.0840 is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend. Note that such a scenario would likely fuel another accelerated sell-off towards the 1985 lows again at 1.0520 and beyond. A breach higher from here would challenge a test of yearly downtrend resistance around the 2020 close lows at ~1.1650. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the 38.2% retracement of the 2021 decline / 2016 post-Brexit low at 1.1843-1.1950.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line: The British Pound recovery is now approaching the first major test at a key pivot zone- looking for possible price inflection / exhaustion off this mark. From a trading standpoint, risk for some pullback here - losses would need to be limited to 1.0790 to suggest a more significant low was registered last month. Ultimately, we’re looking for a breakout of the 1.1060-1.1480 range for guidance here- stay nimble and respect the weekly close with regards to the median-line. I’ll publish an updated Sterling short-term trade outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

British Pound Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

image3.png
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.02 (50.42% of traders are long) – typically neutral reading
  • Long positions are 9.64% lower than yesterday and 33.00% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 9.29% higher than yesterday and 51.61% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. From a sentiment standpoint, the recent changes in positioning warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 3% -1%
Weekly -30% 60% -4%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

UK / US Economic Calendar

image4.png

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Could Find its Footing Soon
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Could Find its Footing Soon
2022-10-05 13:00:43
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Technical Outlook: Range Outlook Reasserted
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Technical Outlook: Range Outlook Reasserted
2022-10-05 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Surge as Retail Traders Sell the Rips. Bullish Engulfings Offer Optimism
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Surge as Retail Traders Sell the Rips. Bullish Engulfings Offer Optimism
2022-10-05 03:00:00
Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Powers Towards Parity
Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Powers Towards Parity
2022-10-04 16:00:37
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish