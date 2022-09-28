Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Ripper Ready To Rest?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Soars on Hawkish Fed Commentary and Rising US Treasury Yields
2022-09-28 07:50:50
Euro Punches Lower as US Dollar Drives Markets on No Intervention and Fed Hawks
2022-09-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Keeps RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-09-27 21:30:05
Oil Prices Rise After Support Rejection, Strong USD & Growth Risks May Cap Gains
2022-09-27 18:35:37
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Still Buy the Dip
2022-09-28 06:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Subdued Amid Persistent Risk Off Mood
2022-09-27 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Oversold XAU/USD Unlikely to Halt Sell Off
2022-09-28 10:30:48
Gold Price Action Echoes Bearish Behavior as APAC Markets Fall
2022-09-28 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-09-28 14:34:21
British Pound Latest: BoE Announces New Bond Buying Program, Sterling Stutters Then Slumps
2022-09-28 11:31:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ Minutes Hoping for Global Slowdown to Bolster JPY, YCC in Question
2022-09-28 09:30:10
More View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Ripper Ready To Rest?

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Ripper Ready To Rest?

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD rally exhausts into key resistance levels- threat for near-term exhaustion
  • Support 1.3370/84, 1.3230 (key), 1.2975-1.3023– Resistance 1.3651-1.3708, 1.3812, 1.3971 (key)
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar has been in freefall against the US Dollar for weeks now with USD/CAD rallying through key technical resistance to fresh multi-year highs. The advance is now showing signs of possible topside exhaustion and while the broader focus remains weighted to the topside, the threat of a pullback may offer more favorable opportunities heading into the October open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in -depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 03
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

image2.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast we highlighted the threat of a pullback in USD/CAD as price was approaching technical uptrend resistance at the highlighted confluence zone around 1.3230. We noted that, “losses should be limited to 1.2975 IF price is heading higher on this rally,” with a breach / close above needed mark resumption. Price briefly registered an intraday low at 1.2953 in the following days before reversing sharply higher with a breakout of the monthly opening-range on September 16th clearing the way for a rally of more than 6.7% off the monthly low.

The advance exhausted into the 1.618% extension of the 2021 advance at 1.3812 (high registered at 1.3833) before pulling back with price now trading back below a key pivot zone at 1.3651-1.3708- a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 decline and the 2017 high-week close. Watch the weekly close with respect to this range. Initial support now rests back at the 2018 high-week close / September 2020 high-close at 1.3370/84 with broader bullish invalidation now raised to 1.3230.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: A multi-week rally USD/CAD may be vulnerable to near-term exhaustion here after extending through key technical targets. From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 1.3370 IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch – a close above 1.3812 is needed to mark resumption with the next major level of resistance eyed at the 2020 March reversal-close at 1.3971. I’ll publish an updated Canadian Dollar Shor-term Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

image3.png
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -2.44 (29.10% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are 10.93% lower than yesterday and 23.88% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 1.11% lower than yesterday and 17.79% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -1% -3%
Weekly -18% -14% -16%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

US / Canada Economic Calendar

image4.png

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Crashes into Support at 20 year Lows
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Crashes into Support at 20 year Lows
2022-09-28 16:00:01
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: On Reversal Alert in the Near-term
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: On Reversal Alert in the Near-term
2022-09-28 13:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
How to Trade the Doji Candlestick Pattern
How to Trade the Doji Candlestick Pattern
2022-09-28 09:00:00
Advertisement