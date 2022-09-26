US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil - Weekly Technical Outlook

 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Forecast – EUR/USD Slumps to a Fresh 20-Year Low, Ifo Warns of a Recession
2022-09-26 09:19:06
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
2022-09-22 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow On Edge of Bear Market, Recession Fears Rise, GBPUSD Tips Financial Stability Fears
2022-09-24 20:30:09
Would a Louder Recession Signal Push the Dow Over the Ledge, Reverse the Dollar?
2022-09-23 02:00:16
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Double Top – Can XAU Bears Run?
2022-09-26 14:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?
2022-09-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Pound Slammed in Asian Session, Markets Look to BoE to Restore Creditability
2022-09-26 08:00:35
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Intervention Might be Tested. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-09-26 02:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil - Weekly Technical Outlook

US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil - Weekly Technical Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD Ripper Risking Exhaustion- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Reprieve to be Short-Lived

In our last Strategy Webinar we highlighted key setups in the USD Majors heading into the FOMC. Since then, the greenback has accelerated and stretched into trend extremes in numerous pairs and the immediate advance may be vulnerable into the start of the week. The markets are digesting a plethora of headlines coming out of the UK as the British Pound plummeted to fresh record lows – that said, the move once has already recovered more than 5.5% off the Asia lows and caution is warranted after rebounding off downtrend support. Stocks are poised to open the week at short-term support and we’re on the lookout for a possible reset in the days ahead within the broader downtrend.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), ), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), Gold (XAU/USD),Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 03
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk - US Core PCE - Inflation Data

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

