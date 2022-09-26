US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil - Weekly Technical Outlook

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

Advertisement

USD Ripper Risking Exhaustion- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Reprieve to be Short-Lived

In our last Strategy Webinar we highlighted key setups in the USD Majors heading into the FOMC. Since then, the greenback has accelerated and stretched into trend extremes in numerous pairs and the immediate advance may be vulnerable into the start of the week. The markets are digesting a plethora of headlines coming out of the UK as the British Pound plummeted to fresh record lows – that said, the move once has already recovered more than 5.5% off the Asia lows and caution is warranted after rebounding off downtrend support. Stocks are poised to open the week at short-term support and we’re on the lookout for a possible reset in the days ahead within the broader downtrend.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), ), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), Gold (XAU/USD),Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Recommended by Michael Boutros New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex