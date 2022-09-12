 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
2022-09-12 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars as Dollar Loses Sparkle Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-09-12 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Rally as Risk-On Mood Rules Amid Soft USD
2022-09-12 20:30:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-12 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break on CPI, Eyes on FOMC
2022-09-12 20:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-12 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
2022-09-12 20:00:00
GBP/USD Still Pressured Despite Pullback As USD Markets Look To Fed
2022-09-12 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
2022-09-12 20:00:00
Crude Oil Drops as Hawkish Fed and ECB Erode Growth Prospects. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-12 05:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break on CPI, Eyes on FOMC

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break on CPI, Eyes on FOMC

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices rallied more than 2.7% off the monthly low with XAU/USD trading into a tight range just below yearly channel resistance. The battle lines are drawn heading into key US inflation data tomorrow and while the broader technical threat remains lower, we’re looking for possible inflection into a critical support pivot with well-defined range breakout likely to offer some clarity in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 19
( 12:09 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the XAU/USD, “recovery off downtrend support is now testing downtrend resistance- looking for a reaction / price inflection up here in the days ahead.” The high was registered at channel resistance that week before reversing sharply lower with a three-week decline plunging more than 6.5% off the August high.

The decline has been unable to close below the 1.618% extension of the yearly decline at 1706 with critical support steady at 1671/82- a region defined by the May / June 2020 lows, the 2021 lows and the 38.2% retracement of the 2015 advance. A break below this level would be extremely damaging from a technical standpoint with such a scenario exposing the 2020 March reversal close at 1631 and the 50% retracement at 1560.

Initial weekly resistance eyed at the August 15th weekly reversal close at 1745 backed closely by the 2018 / 2019 trendline / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline at 1762- a weekly close above this threshold is needed to suggest a more significant recovery is underway / shift the medium-term focus higher again towards the January low-week close at 1791 and beyond.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Gold is trading just below yearly channel resistance and the broader focus is a breakout of the 1671-1762 range for guidance. From a trading standpoint, while the threat remains for a test of key support just lower, respect the break of this medium-term range. Ultimately, gold is testing a major technical pivot zone here – be patient and stay nimble. I’ll publish an updated Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term XAU/USD trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +6.08 (85.88% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are2.09% lower than yesterday and 13.35% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 30.01% higher than yesterday and 2.95% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 25% 0%
Weekly 12% -8% 9%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
2022-09-12 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Testing Uptrend, Watch EUR/USD at Resistance
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Testing Uptrend, Watch EUR/USD at Resistance
2022-09-12 13:00:00
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
2022-09-12 06:30:00
US Dollar Setting the Stage for a Turn Lower? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Setting the Stage for a Turn Lower? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2022-09-12 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed