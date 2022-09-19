 Skip to content
USD Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil Levels for FOMC- Weekly Technical Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD Bulls Look to FOMC for Fuel- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Poised for Further Losses

In our last Strategy Webinar we warned that the equity recovery may be short-lived as the S&P 500 was approaching technical downtrend resistance. The subsequent sell-off broke below the monthly opening-range lows with all three major indices now approaching short-term support early in the week. All eyes now fall on the FOMC interest rate decision with consensus estimates widely pricing a 75basis point hike from the Fed. A look across the USD Majors highlights numerous setups coming into key technical zones and we remain nimble heading into the release. That said, the levels are well defined into the weekly open.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Crude Oil (WTI), Gold (XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), and the DAX (GER30).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - FOMC - Fed Interest Rate Decision - BOE - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

