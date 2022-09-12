 Skip to content
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars as Dollar Loses Sparkle Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-09-12 17:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Testing Uptrend, Watch EUR/USD at Resistance
2022-09-12 13:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-12 15:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-09-11 03:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-12 15:30:00
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD Moves Higher as Dollar Index Continues its Retreat
2022-09-12 12:00:00
GBP/USD Still Pressured Despite Pullback As USD Markets Look To Fed
2022-09-12 10:30:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Failed Bullish Breakout Potential
2022-09-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Drops as Hawkish Fed and ECB Erode Growth Prospects. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-12 05:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Failed Bullish Breakout Potential
2022-09-12 02:00:00
Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Weekly Technical Outlook

Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Weekly Technical Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD Exhaustion Pullback Underway- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Recovery May be Short-lived

In our last Strategy Webinar we noted that heading into the close of August, numerous setups were stretching towards trend extremes and the mounting risk for exhaustion. A closer examination of price action of the past two-weeks reveals massive reversals off key confluence zones across the USD majors, commodities and the major equity indices. The focus now shifts to key inflation data out of the US with CPI data tomorrow likely to steer the narrative heading into the FOMC interest rate decision later this month. That said, the technicals are clear and the stage set into the weekly open.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), Amazon (AMZN) and the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement