Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Flies to 24yr Highs

Japanese Yen Technical Price Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels

Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart

USD/JPY breakout approaching uptrend resistance at multi-decade highs

Support 138.48, 1.35 (key), 132.24 - Resistance 146.23-147.67 (key), 149.07, 150

Advertisement

The US Dollar surged more than 14.3% against the Japanese Yen from the June lows with USD/JPY rocketing to fresh 24-year highs. The rally is attempting to mark a fourth consecutive weekly advance with initial weekly resistance eyed just higher into the close of the week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly price chart.Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this USD/JPY technical setup and more.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 8:30AM EST Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: USD/JPY ripped through resistance last week at the July high-week close / 88.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1998 decline at 138.48-139.45. The subsequent breakout has already extended more than 3.8% with the advance now eyeing the next major technical threshold at the 1998 high-week close / swing high at 146.23-147.67- an area of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection. Note that the upper parallel (blue) of the multi-year ascending pitchfork formation extending off the 2016 & 2021 lows also extends into this zone over the next few months and we’re looking for a reaction off this mark.

A topside breach / close above is needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the 100% extension of the 2011 advance (149.07) and the 150-handle, and the 1998 high at 151.90. Initial weekly support now rests back at 138.48 with the broader bullish invalidation now raised to yearly slope support (red), currently near the 135-handle.

Recommended by Michael Boutros Download our Japanese Yen Trading Forecast! Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The USD/JPY breakout has extended more than 25% year-to-date and while the broader outlook remains tilted to the topside, the advance is approaching areas of interest for possible technical resistance just higher. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 146.23-147.67 IF reached – losses should be limited to the 2022 slope (red) IF price is heading higher with a close above likely to fuel another accelerated rally for the greenback. Use caution heading into the FOMC rate decision later this month- expect volatility and stay nimble. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/JPY - the ratio stands at -3.21 (23.74% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading

shows traders are net-short USD/JPY - the ratio stands at -3.21 (23.74% of traders are long) – typically reading Long positions are1.59% higher than yesterday and 3.57% higher from last week

Short positions are1.18% higher than yesterday and 12.37% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Yet, traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

USD/JPY Mixed Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 7% 1% 2% Weekly -1% 15% 11%

---

US / Japan Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

Recommended by Michael Boutros New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex