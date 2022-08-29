 Skip to content
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Where is the Euro Headed as the Jackson Hole Dust Settles?
2022-08-29 11:45:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Edges Higher, Buoyed by Potential OPEC Supply Cuts
2022-08-29 09:34:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones Index: DJI Dragged Down by Stronger USD and Rising Yields
2022-08-29 15:00:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Yields Weigh on XAU/USD
2022-08-29 11:02:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Goldman Sachs UK Outlook Hurts GBP on Summer Bank Holiday
2022-08-29 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Powell Confirms Hikes. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-08-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook

Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD August Range Breakouts at Trend Extremes- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow In Search of Uptrend Support

In our last Strategy Webinar we noted, “monthly opening-ranges taking shape in numerous USD Majors – they remain intact with the DXY preserving the lows at trend support. The equity rally has surged through initial resistance objectives and we’re on the lookout for possible exhaustion just higher with all three major indices coming into some key technical levels.” The ranges finally broke last week with the DXY, Sterling, Yen, Bitcoin and more stretching to extremes into the open- time to get defensive. We’re heading into the close of the month with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap ahead of an extended holiday break – a good time to consider lower position size / bring in protective stops and consider reducing overall exposure.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), British Pound (GBP/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Home Depot (HD), Apple (AAPL) and Target (TGT).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

