US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil - Weekly Technical Outlook



Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD Pullback Underway- Equities / Commodity Rebound to Offer Reset

In our last Strategy Webinar we discussed the risk for topside exhaustion in the US Dollar as the index was approaching uptrend resistance – we got it! The focus heading into the start of the week / month / quarter is on this near-term pull-back and we’re on the lookout for a possible exhaustion low in the days / weeks ahead. Likewise, short-side equity exposure seems vulnerable into the open and a recovery may offer more favorable opportunities. That said, stay nimble into the October open with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and Canada employment data on Friday likely to spur some volatility into the close of the week.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Crude Oil (WTI) and Australian Dollar (AUD/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 10
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

image1.png

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

