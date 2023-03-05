 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Treasury Yields Peaking? SPX Taking Strain
2023-03-03 08:56:31
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Renew Upside Rally, $1850 in Sight
2023-03-03 10:26:46
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%
2023-03-02 06:00:00
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
2023-03-04 02:00:24
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Halted by Event Risk. Fed, BoC on Deck

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Canadian Dollar Fundamental Outlook: Neutral

  • USD/CAD uncertain after two doji candles represent indecision
  • Price action pauses at a critical juncture, Loonie remains bound by psychological resistance
  • Canadian Dollar (Loonie) remains vulnerable to Fed speak and hawkish commentary this week from the Fed Chair, Jerome Powell.
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

The Federal Reserve and the BoC (Bank of Canada) are on this week’s event risk as market await the BoC interest rate decision and Fed Chair Powell testimony. With interest rate forecast continuing to contribute to driving volatility, the BoC is expected the pause its on their policy rates while the Federal Reserve will likely increase rates by a further 25 basis points.

The Federal Reserve Rate Probability

Source: Refinitiv

Bank of Canada (BoC) Policy rates Distribution

With interest rate differentials widening between the two currencies, any changes to the narrative or the repricing of new information could influence price action.

Although the Fed has remained hawkish over recent weeks, the remainder of the economic docket poses an additional threat for volatility for USD/CAD.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

To learn more about how to trade USD/CAD , check out ourDailyFX Education section.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

On the daily chart below, USD/CAD is currently testing the 1.36 psychological handle, settling around this zone over the past two sessions. With the two doji candles suggestive of indecision, a break of this zone could drive prices in either direction.

For bullish continuation to be probable, the Canadian Dollar would need to breach 1.365 and retest 1.370. However, if prices falter and trade below Fibonacci support around 1.356, bears may have the opportunity to push prices toward prior support at 1.346.

USD/CAD Price Chart (Daily)

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

USD/CAD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% 0% -5%
Weekly 25% -2% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Weekly Forecast: Will Another Solid Jobs Report Boost the Greenback?
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: Will Another Solid Jobs Report Boost the Greenback?
2023-03-04 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Steady Ahead of RBA Decision
Australian Dollar Outlook: Steady Ahead of RBA Decision
2023-03-04 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will China PMI Help Reverse AUD/USD’s Decline?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will China PMI Help Reverse AUD/USD’s Decline?
2023-03-04 12:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morningstar Candlestick Pattern Hints at Bullish Continuation
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morningstar Candlestick Pattern Hints at Bullish Continuation
2023-03-03 21:00:28
