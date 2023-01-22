 Skip to Content
What Leads Dollar and S&P 500 to Stop Flirting With Volatility and Break Congestion?
2023-01-21 01:45:42
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – The Bullish Trend Remains in Place as the ECB Talks Tough
2023-01-20 12:00:20
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes For China Demand Rebound
2023-01-20 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Australian Dollar, Dow Jones at Risk as Fed Officials Stress Tight Policy Ahead
2023-01-20 00:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40.
2023-01-19 14:23:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Resilience Holds at Nine-Month High
2023-01-21 07:00:39
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Elevated as Markets Continue to Dismiss Fed Guidance
2023-01-20 10:28:59
GBP/USD Forecast: Dismal December Retail Sales Leads Cable Lower
2023-01-20 09:15:02
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Trajectory Turning Up?
2023-01-20 02:00:00
What Leads Dollar and S&P 500 to Stop Flirting With Volatility and Break Congestion?
2023-01-21 01:45:42
Japanese Yen Dips as JGBs Retreat from Bank of Japan Cap. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-20 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Markets Think Next Week's BoC Rate Hike Will be the Last

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

Canadian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

The Canadian Dollar ended flat against the US Dollar this past week. That said, the Loonie spent the last few days mounting a comeback against the Greenback. On Friday, layoffs at Google helped trigger a rally in the tech sector, generally improving risk appetite with it. That dented the demand for havens, such as the US Dollar, sending USD/CAD lower to where it started at the beginning of the week.

Canadian inflation data also crossed the wires last week. Headline CPI clocked in at 6.3% y/y in December versus the 6.4% estimate, dipping from 6.8% prior. This is as the trim and median core rates surprised slightly higher. The latter two are more closely watched by the Bank of Canada. Speaking of which, all eyes are on the BoC this coming week.

On Wednesday, the central bank is expected to raise rates to 4.5% from 4.25%. If we look at market pricing on the chart below, traders are not anticipating any further increases after January’s interest rate hike. In fact, since the beginning of this month, markets have been quickly pricing in rate cuts down the road. About 3 more cuts were added to the 2-year horizon.

This is not terribly surprising, Fed Funds Futures are pointing to an almost exact same story for the Federal Reserve. Will this be the end of the BoC’s tightening cycle? In December, Governor Tiff Macklem said that data will guide the central bank on whether to hike or pause. While the CPI report was softer, December’s Canadian jobs report was rosier. The nation added 104k jobs versus the 5k estimate.

With markets increasingly betting on a pivot from the BoC later this year, the risk for markets becomes that this does not happen. As such, if the central bank continues to leave the door open to further tightening depending on incoming newsflow, that may cool dovish policy bets. That may end up as an event that boosts the Canadian Dollar in the week ahead.

Are We About to Hit Peak Hawkishness?

Are We About to Hit Peak Hawkishness?

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

