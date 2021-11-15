US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities

US Dollar Breakout Levels - Technical Setups into Key Inflation Data this Week

Last week’s US Dollar breakout has already stretched into initial levels resistance targets with the technicals on the USD Majors exceptionally clear heading into the open. Inflation data takes center stage this week with the UK, Canada and Japan on tap.In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index(DXY),EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD,Crude Oil (WTI), Gold (XAU/USD),USD/JPY,GBP/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and USD/CHF.

