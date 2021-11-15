News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities

US Dollar Breakout Levels - Technical Setups into Key Inflation Data this Week

Last week’s US Dollar breakout has already stretched into initial levels resistance targets with the technicals on the USD Majors exceptionally clear heading into the open. Inflation data takes center stage this week with the UK, Canada and Japan on tap.In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index(DXY),EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD,Crude Oil (WTI), Gold (XAU/USD),USD/JPY,GBP/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and USD/CHF.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - USD EUR AUD JPY CAD GBP Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

