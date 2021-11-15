US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly open
- Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin and more!
- New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide
US Dollar Breakout Levels - Technical Setups into Key Inflation Data this Week
Last week’s US Dollar breakout has already stretched into initial levels resistance targets with the technicals on the USD Majors exceptionally clear heading into the open. Inflation data takes center stage this week with the UK, Canada and Japan on tap.In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index(DXY),EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD,Crude Oil (WTI), Gold (XAU/USD),USD/JPY,GBP/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and USD/CHF.
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk
---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX
Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.