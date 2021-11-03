News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

FOMC Announces its Taper After Two-Day Meeting at a $15Bln Per Month

Real Time News
  • USD/JPY continues to consolidate within a bull flag formation as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain under pressure. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Dc5rUvlDHN https://t.co/7ORomzFpgY
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.11% Gold: -0.87% Oil - US Crude: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7XN2QRbbmM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 82.17%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4KEwbgyjQ6
  • Gold Price Forecast: #Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/Ywi88IPasI
  • FX markets in flux with no discernible trends after #FOMC going to focus on some of the nuances of the market and what makes it unique next week at the Expo with @IGcom details 👇 https://t.co/3Fme2mM4BY
  • RT @RiskReversal: This week on the Macro SetUp (sponsored by @IG_US and powered by @openexc) @GuyAdami and I are a bit geeked up about the…
  • RT @IG_US: Join IG for our Forex Trading Summit November 9th! Our interactive trading summit features industry experts teaching you all thi…
  • Crude fresh three week lows, touching below the 80 handle #oott $CL_F https://t.co/Qbnhi37zxf https://t.co/bywhVDvBRl
  • FX markets in flux with no discernible trends after #FOMC going to focus on some of the nuances of the market and what makes it unique next week at the Expo with @IGcom, details 👇 https://t.co/O5fklkJRJn
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.60% France 40: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.43% FTSE 100: 0.37% Wall Street: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OzYTfIkKUx
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels

Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin

Advertisement

US Dollar, Gold Setups In Focus into NFP – Bitcoin Breakout Levels in View

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted to be on the lookout support on a USD pullback as after last week’s rip higher in the US Dollar Index. The stage is set heading into the FOMC policy decision today with the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision and US Non-Farm Payrolls still on tap into the close of the week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,USD/CAD, Gold,AUD/USD, USD/JPY, US10Y, GBP/USD, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and AUD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week- NFP - Core Inflation

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
Bitcoin
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR