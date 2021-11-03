Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities / Bitcoin
- NFP Preview- the levels that matter into the close of the week
US Dollar, Gold Setups In Focus into NFP – Bitcoin Breakout Levels in View
In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted to be on the lookout support on a USD pullback as after last week’s rip higher in the US Dollar Index. The stage is set heading into the FOMC policy decision today with the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision and US Non-Farm Payrolls still on tap into the close of the week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,USD/CAD, Gold,AUD/USD, USD/JPY, US10Y, GBP/USD, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and AUD/JPY.
Key Event Risk This Week
