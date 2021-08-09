Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar, Bitcoin Rallies Vulnerable to Exhaustion – Gold, Silver Plummet to Critical Support at Multi-month Lows

The US Dollar Index has staged an impressive rally of more than 1% off the July lows and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the days ahead as DXY approaches uptrend resistance. Similar setups across the USD Majors suggest this week may be critical as price approaches key technical extremes early in the month. The commodity sell-off has been front and center after Gold & Silver prices took a dive into the Asia open- those declines are now responding to critical support zones and the battle lines are drawn into the weekly open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,US10Y, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Crude Oil (WT).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex