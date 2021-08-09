News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead
2021-08-07 22:00:00
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week
2021-08-09 00:30:00
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.05% US 500: -0.06% FTSE 100: -0.06% Wall Street: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2BAlC4YkCs
  • Technical Levels: #Dollar, #Yen, #Aussie, #Gold, #Silver, #Oil, #Bitcoin and more! (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/fAjPQNhUQ2
  • EUR/GBP attempts to build momentum but faces tough resistance. Sellers will be aiming to breach the lower bound of the channel. Get your $EURGBPmarket update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/NiA96cOnXO https://t.co/iGjE5RMRiR
  • Atlanta Fed President Bostic is laying out timelines for rate hikes (supports late 2022 at present) and taper (Oct-Dec 2021, but could support Sept). While he speaks for himself and may be a hawk on the spectrum, I fully believe he is messaging for the FOMC as a whole
  • Fed's Bostic: - I prefer to taper MBS and Treasuries at the same time - I wouldn't be shocked if yields revert to levels from earlier this summer
  • Fed's Bostic: - There is a risk of slowdown in growth due to Delta, but not growth reversal - Should Delta variant present challenges, taper may be delayed
  • Crude oil's extended slide through Monday is threatening to push the commodity below its 100-day moving average for the first time in 183 trading days - breaking the longest streak since June 4, 2018 (187 days). $CL_F https://t.co/y4gC6Hcl7h
  • Fed's Bostic: - Fed could start to taper between October and December; is open to moving taper forward - Employment targets will be met with 1-2 more months of similar jobs growth
  • Fed's Bostic: - I prefer a shorter tapering period than prior rounds - Interest rates could be raised in late 2022 should the economy continue to improve
  • US Dollar Rallies to Resistance - Inflation Set to Drive https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/08/09/US-Dollar-Rallies-to-Resistance-Inflation-Set-to-Drive.html $USD https://t.co/N3pfKwGhQ6
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar, Bitcoin Rallies Vulnerable to Exhaustion – Gold, Silver Plummet to Critical Support at Multi-month Lows

The US Dollar Index has staged an impressive rally of more than 1% off the July lows and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the days ahead as DXY approaches uptrend resistance. Similar setups across the USD Majors suggest this week may be critical as price approaches key technical extremes early in the month. The commodity sell-off has been front and center after Gold & Silver prices took a dive into the Asia open- those declines are now responding to critical support zones and the battle lines are drawn into the weekly open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,US10Y, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Crude Oil (WT).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk USD Majors

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

