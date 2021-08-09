Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
US Dollar, Bitcoin Rallies Vulnerable to Exhaustion – Gold, Silver Plummet to Critical Support at Multi-month Lows
The US Dollar Index has staged an impressive rally of more than 1% off the July lows and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the days ahead as DXY approaches uptrend resistance. Similar setups across the USD Majors suggest this week may be critical as price approaches key technical extremes early in the month. The commodity sell-off has been front and center after Gold & Silver prices took a dive into the Asia open- those declines are now responding to critical support zones and the battle lines are drawn into the weekly open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,US10Y, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Crude Oil (WT).
