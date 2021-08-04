Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery Vulnerable- Loonie Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nosedives on Record US Services PMI, Clarida Remarks
2021-08-04 14:45:00
US Dollar at the Mercy of Economic Data, ADP Jobs Report in View
2021-08-04 07:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $70 Amid Viral Concerns, Small Stockpiles Draw
2021-08-04 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Hinges on Oil & Yields
2021-08-03 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
2021-08-04 12:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-04 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Gold Edges Higher Ahead of NFP
2021-08-04 12:53:00
Gold Price Forecast: Monotony Continues in XAU/USD as Focus on NFP Increases
2021-08-04 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Edging Higher Ahead of BoE
2021-08-04 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nosedives on Record US Services PMI, Clarida Remarks
2021-08-04 14:45:00
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2021-08-04 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/JPY on Pace to Print Bullish Engulfing Candlestick - #USDJPY chart https://t.co/8NWolvqA9S
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Recovery Vulnerable- #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/uIEYdDj35x https://t.co/4Z2ot5z2Uz
  • Gold (XAU/USD) has risen above the $1,800 psychological level, prior resistance that had held bulls at support for some time. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/yNtDDSORQI https://t.co/4zfOjqv1Wx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.21%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/spvjyxhNtz
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.00% Silver: -0.44% Oil - US Crude: -3.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ocFjgpmVxG
  • Anyone else seeing a possible inverse H&S pattern shaping up here? This range has been pretty stubborn though and likely needs a big catalyst to ignite a directional breakout. Covid, NFPs, and Fed tapering stand out as top candidates for swaying #SP500 risk appetite. $SPY $SPX https://t.co/v96OpUj4yc
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/08zO57ZXTy
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.02% France 40: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.02% US 500: -0.39% Wall Street: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/M6xK3n7eGq
  • USD rallying today amid an otherwise bad day for 'risk FX' - and that's par for the course for August. Latest seasonality report: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/08/03/monthly-forex-seasonality-august-2021-great-for-gold-bad-for-risk-fx.html
  • GBP/USD is continuing its modest climb higher that began a fortnight ago, and could hit the psychologically important 1.40 level soon. Get your $GBP market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/p7X6envgGA https://t.co/N24E4oTDxs
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery Vulnerable- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery Vulnerable- Loonie Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD rebound off near-term downtrend support eyes resistance- exhaustion risk ahead
  • Resistance 1.2569, 1.2615- bearish invalidation 1.2660 - Weekly open support 1.2469, 1.2407 key
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar fell nearly 0.7% against the US Dollar since the start of the week / month with USD/CAD attempting to mark a fourth consecutive daily advance off key support. The recovery may be vulnerable in the days ahead however as the rally approaches near-term downtrend resistance – we’re looking for inflection just higher for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts this week with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and Canada employment on tap Friday. Review my latest Strategy Webinarfor an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that, “The USD/CAD reversal off uptrend support is now testing the median-line of the May advance. From a trading standpoint, look possible topside exhaustion ahead of the yearly open IF price is still heading lower to complete a larger correction.” Loonie straddled this slope for nearly a week before breaking lower with the decline rebounding off confluence support into the close of July at 1.2407/33- a region defined by the 50% retracement of the June advance and the 61.8% extension of the July decline. Price is poised to mark a fourth consecutive daily rally- is a low in place?

The immediate focus is on possible exhaustion on this recovery with daily resistance eyed back at the median-line around ~1.2615 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July decline at 1.2660- Ultimately a breach / close above the objective 2021 yearly open at 1.2713 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows the USD/CAD recovery trading within a well-defined embedded ascending channel within the July downtrend with a rebound off support now targeting resistance just higher. Initial support now rests back at the 1.25-handle backed by the weekly open at 1.2469. A break / close below the critical 1.2407/33 pivot zone would risk another run towards subsequent support objectives at the March low at 1.2365 and the 61.8% retracement / 100% extension at 1.2312/25- an area of interest for possible exhaustion / entries IF reached.

Bottom line: A rebound off confluence support has USD/CAD eyeing near-term downtrend resistance just higher. From at trading standpoint, be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion while below the median-line with a break of the lows risking another bout of accelerated losses for the Dollar. Stay nimble heading into the close of the week with US NFPs and Canada employment both slated for release on Friday and may offer a decent catalyst for price here. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.85 (64.87% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are8.18% lower than yesterday and 11.15% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 4.52% higher than yesterday and 2.90% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Key US / Canada Data Releases - USD/CAD Key Data Releases - US NFP (Non-Farm Payroll) - Canada Employment

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
2021-08-04 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold August Battle Lines Drawn- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold August Battle Lines Drawn- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-03 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index’s False Breakout; USD/JPY Follows US Yields Lower
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index’s False Breakout; USD/JPY Follows US Yields Lower
2021-08-03 16:50:00
Silver Price Forecast: Critical Juncture Appears as US Yields Plunge - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Critical Juncture Appears as US Yields Plunge - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-08-03 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed