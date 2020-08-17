Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical trade setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities this week
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, AUD/USDand more!
US Dollar Monthly Ranges in Play – Gold Recovery Vulnerable into Key Resistance
A broad swath of US Dollar Majors remain within the August opening-ranges and while the lull in volatility can be frustrating, the current ranges are pressing key long-term technical levels – and the longer they hold, the more profound the breakout. It’s a quiet week for data and the focus will be on a breakout of these monthly ranges. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, USD/MXN, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, GBP/AUD & XRP/USD.
Key Event Risk This Week
