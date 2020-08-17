0

EUR/USD
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
Wall Street
Gold
GBP/USD
USD/JPY
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie

Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Monthly Ranges in Play – Gold Recovery Vulnerable into Key Resistance

A broad swath of US Dollar Majors remain within the August opening-ranges and while the lull in volatility can be frustrating, the current ranges are pressing key long-term technical levels – and the longer they hold, the more profound the breakout. It’s a quiet week for data and the focus will be on a breakout of these monthly ranges. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, USD/MXN, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, GBP/AUD & XRP/USD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

