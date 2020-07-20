Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Range Contraction

0

Real Time News
  • US Virus cases increase 1.3%, slowest daily increase in two weeks - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.22% France 40: 0.05% FTSE 100: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rmtUeCuA2S
  • Secretary Mnuchin will meet with Congressional leaders, Schumer, Meadows, and Pelosi on Tuesday: Politico - BBG
  • There we go, $SPX has finally taken out last week's high. The favorite tech giants are leading the way again. NDX-SPX ratio shooting higher
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell says 'nowhere near' out of the woods in the fight against virus, GOP virus aid plan to be released later this week - BBG
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/20/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Gold-Threaten-Bullish-JS-Breakout.html $Gold https://t.co/2W8Q4fQ7KY
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.64% Gold: 0.37% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qDQjgKWqPq
  • California virus cases rise 1.8% vs prior 2.7% 7-day average - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RSUUl8XEPm
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.62% Wall Street: 0.19% FTSE 100: 0.04% France 40: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VU85x1diZ7
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Range Contraction

2020-07-20 17:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Mexican Peso Technical Price Outlook: USD/MXN Near-term Trade Levels

  • Mexican Peso updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/MXN contracting into July opening-range
  • Risk for downside exhaustion above 22.4005– key near-term resistance 23.0007

The US Dollar is fractionally higher against the Mexican Peso early in the week with USD/MXN rallying 0.5% into the open. Price has continued to consolidate within the monthly range and we’re looking for a breakout in the days ahead to offer guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/MXN technical price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Peso trade setup and more.

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN Daily

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN Daily - Peso Trade Outlook - MXN Technical Outlook

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/MXN on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Mexican Peso Price Outlook we noted that, “USD/MXN is trading at near-term support early in the week. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of the upper parallel IF price is indeed heading lower with a break below the 22.1495 needed to fuel the next leg lower in price.” The dollar registered a low at 22.2545 before rebounding off median-line support with price continuing to contract into the July opening-range.

Initial daily resistance stands with the 61.8% retracement of the late-June decline at 22.8179 with a critical resistance confluence just higher at 22.9773-23.1089- a region defined by the objective monthly open, the 100% extension of the most recent advance and the 38.2% retracement of the decline off the record highs. A breach / close above this threshodl would be needed to shift the focus higher again towards 23.6189. Critical support steady at 22.0376/1503 – weakness beyond this level would mark resumption of the broader downtrend.

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN 120min

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN 120min - Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Peso price action shows USD/MXN trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the July lows. A breakout & retest of the late-June trendline fueled a rally into confluence resistance today at the 61.8% extension / 25% parallel at 22.7160. Weekly open support now 22.5418 with near-term bullish invalidation set to 22.4005/4378. A breach higher from here keeps the focus on 22.8176 backed by 22.6973-23.0007.

Bottom line: USD/MXN is contracting within the monthly opening-range and we’re looking for the breakout to offer guidance. From a trading standpoint, look for support / downside exhaustion ahead of 22.4005 IF price is heading higher with a breach above 22.8176 needed to keep the long-bias viable.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Key US / Mexico Data Releases

Key US / Mexico Data Releases - USD/MXN Economic Calendar - Peso Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

