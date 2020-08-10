0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Indicator Shows Textbook Sell Signal
2020-08-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Congress for Direction Amid Fiscal Deadlock
2020-08-10 06:18:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-10 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude #oil prices have been rather quiet in recent weeks, with the four-week ATR falling to its lowest level since the last week of December. Get your crude oil market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/6w0awAsrse https://t.co/nLyJPPFsUo
  • The DAX is lagging far behind the stronger US market, trading well below the June high let alone the all-time highs. There is solid resistance around the 12950-area. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/C3OWyXWTUv https://t.co/YZhzPFs4yR
  • New Jersey virus transmission rate under 1 for first time since July 25 - BBG
  • President of Turkey Erdogan: God willing, interest rates will be lowered further - BBG $USDTRY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.35%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.29%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MlumtTNLkm
  • Banxico will publish its monetary decision on Thursday as the government struggles for funding. Get your $USDMXN market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/BEhacVkNwM https://t.co/IoaHCo5xfI
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.34% Silver: 1.99% Gold: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WT0AXFtcwu
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aJicR2FC5v
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.04% France 40: 0.25% Germany 30: 0.22% FTSE 100: 0.13% US 500: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wMYCG8jojg
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, #Gold, $USDCAD, $USDMXN, $EURUSD & $SPX and more! (Weekly Webinar) - https://t.co/uDOqp5Byt4
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX

2020-08-10 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

USD August Range Break Imminent – Gold Breakout Marks First Signs of Exhaustion

The US Dollar is afloat just above downtrend support with the DXY carving a well-defined monthly opening-range last week. Similarly, the USD Majors have stretched into (or are within striking distance of) major long-term trend extremes and we’re looking for a reaction here this week. The gold breakout has marked fresh record highs with and outside-day reversal post-NFP on Friday threatening the immediate advance. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD,USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, SPX (SPX500), GBP/USD, USD/MXN, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP & USD/CNH.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 17
( 12:08 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Event Risk - Weekly

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & USD/MXN
2020-08-03 15:52:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
2020-07-21 18:59:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed
US 500
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.