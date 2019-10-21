We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price: Euro rallies to Multi- Month High against USD – What’s Next?
2019-10-21 09:30:00
GBP/USD Volatility to Persist, USD/CAD Tests Crucial Support - US Market Open
2019-10-21 13:20:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Bulls Near Top of Key Trading Band
2019-10-21 02:55:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Continue Congestion as USD Dives
2019-10-21 13:30:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-21 12:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil

2019-10-21 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Approaching August Lows – Gold Price Compression to Give Way

The US Dollar opens the week just above multi-month lows after plummeting more than 1.2% last week. While the broader risk remains lower, the immediate threat is for some exhaustion here and we’re on the lookout for a re-set on numerous majors this week. Gold remains in consolidation with an imminent breakout to offer guidance. In this webinar we review updated technical setups on DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), SPX (S&P 500) and USD/CHF.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Key Trade Levels in Focus

US Dollar – Initial resistance at 97.60 with near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to 97.87. Look for a reaction here around the 97.21/30 zone – a break lower would keep the focus on the 61.8% retracement at 96.69. Review my latest US Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the weekly technical trade levels.

EUR/USD - The immediate advance in Euro may be vulnerable heading into critical resistance at 1.1187-1.1208. Looking for support ahead of 1.1107 on pullbacks with bullish invalidation now raised to 1.1060. A topside breach keeps the focus on 1.1250. Review my latest Euro Price Outlook for a closer look at the weekly technical trade levels.

USD/CAD – Tracking support in USD/CAD at 1.3094-1.3106 early in the week. Initial resistance and near-term bearish invalidation at 1.3156- look for a reaction there IF reached. A break lower keeps the focus on 1.3050. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the intraday technical trade levels.

GoldGold prices remains within the confines of a well-defined monthly opening-range with price continuing to contract into a near-term consolidation pattern. Risk remains lower sub-1504 with a break below monthly trendline support exposing 1472. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the weekly technical trade levels.

Oil- Crude oil prices are in consolidation just above a critical support zone we’ve ben tracking for months now around the 51-handle. Looking to fade strength for a break of his support zone. Resistance at 56.07 with bearish invalidation at 58.61. Review my latest Oil Price Outlook for a closer look at the weekly trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

