Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets
2019-10-17 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
USD/CHF Price Outlook Bearish as US Dollar Selloff Gains Pace
2019-10-17 17:17:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold Prices Remain Subdued in Bull Flag as USD Drops Through Support
2019-10-17 12:30:00
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2341 S2: 1.2563 S1: 1.2691 R1: 1.2912 R2: 1.3006 R3: 1.3228 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.98% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.88% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.71% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.48% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.46% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/B56pqVP4Pp
  • On balance, effects of NIRP has been positive - ECB's Knott $EUR
  • Fed's Williams: Rates are low and FOMC does not have much room to cut, but adds that the Fed has adequate tools to confront downturn alone if needed $USD $TNX $ES_F
  • Hawkish take from Governor Lowe, should boost $AUDUSD https://t.co/EcnNnmLKDl
  • RBA's Lowe: Does not agree RBA has a lot of work to hit inflation goal $AUD
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.86% Oil - US Crude: 0.33% Gold: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4BRUSLhc49
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 108.14 S2: 108.43 S1: 108.58 R1: 108.86 R2: 109 R3: 109.28 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RBA's Lowe: Negative rates are extraordinarily unlikely in Australia $AUDUSD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.16%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cSksrVhNeA
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets

2019-10-17 20:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Euro is on track to post the third weekly advance with against the US Dollar with the EUR/USD surging more than 0.8% since the start of the week. The rally takes price through multi-month trend resistance and leaves the door open for further advances in the weeks ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Weekly - EURUSD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my previous EUR/USD Price Outlook we noted that Euro was, “contracting just above major downslope support and leaves the broader short-bias vulnerable into these lowswe’re on the lookout for a near-term exhaustion low to give way to larger recovery while above 1.0814.” Price has now rallied more than 2.2% off the early October (yearly) low with a break above the June trendline accelerating the advance this week.

The immediate focus is on the weekly close in relation to the May lows at 1.1107- failure to close above would leave the advance vulnerable into next week. Weekly support and medium-term bullish invalidation rests with the yearly low-week close at 1.0977. Weakness beyond this region would expose the 2016 November outside-weekly-reversal close at 1.0854.

The next critical resistance confluence is eyed at 1.1186-1.1208 – a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2017 advance and the June decline. A breach / close above this threshold is needed to fuel the next leg higher in price targeting yearly slope resistance, currently around ~1.13.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:Euro has broken out and the rally remains viable while above former slope resistance. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stop on a stretch towards 1.1187-1.1208 – look for a bigger reaction there IFreached. We’ll favor fading weakness while above 1.0976 for now. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on EUR/USD technical trading levels.

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - EUR Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -1.25 (44.4% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are17.56% lower than yesterday and 16.90% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 2.64% higher than yesterday and 11.26% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in EUR/USD retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Latest Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

