We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD Gains, GBP/USD Eyes Critical Brexit Vote - US Market Open
2019-10-18 13:00:00
EUR/USD Price: Short-Term Rally May Run Into Resistance
2019-10-18 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD Gains, GBP/USD Eyes Critical Brexit Vote - US Market Open
2019-10-18 13:00:00
GBP/USD to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week: Eyes on Historic Weekend Brexit Vote
2019-10-18 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-17 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Outlook
2019-10-18 14:00:00
Gold Price Nears Breakout as Trendlines Continue to Merge
2019-10-18 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Weigh Weekend Headline Risk
2019-10-18 04:49:00
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Silver prices continue to trade within the bounds of a bull flag, suggesting more gains may not be out of the question; the longer-term bottoming effort remains valid. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/ZF3iElXrN7 https://t.co/Jtgigq5s6Q
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.49% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TzttZTTYtk
  • #Gold Price Targets: $XAUUSD Coils into October Range- $GLD Outlook - https://t.co/KwHCyWK0WE https://t.co/f1Yl3LiNpG
  • FED's George: - Current outlook not seeing a rate cut needed $SPX $DXY
  • Australian Dollar Price: AUD/USD Outlook May Shift to Bullish- This is How More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/10/18/Australian-Dollar-Price-AUDUSD-Outlook-May-Shift-to-Bullish-This-is-How-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/MBdBGlqXXA
  • ECB's Draghi: - Seeing mild signs of valuations being overstretched in the Euro area $EUR
  • ECB's Draghi: - Central fiscal instrument needed in the Euro area $EUR
  • ECB's Draghi: - Ready to step up structural reforms substantially $EUR
  • ECB's Draghi: - Monetary policy should be complimented by fiscal policy $EUR
  • 🇺🇸 (USD) Leading Index (SEP), Actual: -0.1% Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Outlook

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Outlook

2019-10-18 14:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices crept higher this week with the precious metal rallying 0.25% to trade at 1490 ahead of the New York close on Friday. Price has continued to contract just above longer-term uptrend support and we’re looking for the break to offer guidance on our near-term directional bias. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts this week. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly Price Outlook we noted that, “prices remain vulnerable after reversing off long-term trend resistance. From at trading standpoint, the risk remains for a deeper pullback towards uptrend support.” XAU/USD registered a low at 1473 in the following days but continues to coil here just above the 75% parallel of the broader ascending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the 2016 / 2018 lows.

A break below this parallel would once again look to challenge key support at 1451/61- a region defined by the 100% extensions of the ascent off the 2016 lows and decline off the yearly highs. A close below this threshold would be needed to suggest that a larger gold correction is underway with such a scenario risking a test of median-line support, currently near 1420s. Critical resistance steady at 1522/26- a breach / close above is needed to mark resumption targeting 1557 and the 61.8% retracement at 1586.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: Gold prices are coiling just above longer-term slope support – taking a more neutral stance here while noting the risk for a deeper pullback while below 1522/26. Form a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for a breakout of the monthly consolidation / topside exhaustion ahead of the monthly high-day close at 1505on rebounds IF price is indeed heading lower. A break below the October open at 1472 is ultimatelyneeded to challenge the monthly lows / key support at 1451/61. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.31 (69.77% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are1.76% higher than yesterday and 3.01% higher from last week
  • Short positions are3.26% lower than yesterday and 6.17% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price: AUD/USD Outlook May Shift to Bullish- This is How
Australian Dollar Price: AUD/USD Outlook May Shift to Bullish- This is How
2019-10-18 13:30:00
Silver Prices Maintain Bull Flag Formation Despite Drop in Silver Volatility
Silver Prices Maintain Bull Flag Formation Despite Drop in Silver Volatility
2019-10-18 13:00:00
USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Eyes More Losses – Levels and Signals
USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Eyes More Losses – Levels and Signals
2019-10-18 09:30:00
GBP/USD Testing Five-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
GBP/USD Testing Five-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
2019-10-18 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.