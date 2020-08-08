0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Continues to Be Accompanied by Extreme RSI Reading
2020-08-07 00:05:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
2020-08-06 18:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eye US Jobs Data, Fiscal Impasse, China Tension
2020-08-07 06:28:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, S&P 500, Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion
2020-08-08 03:45:00
NFP: Gold, US Dollar, S&P 500 Traders React to July Jobs Report
2020-08-07 13:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-08-07 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Drifting Lower as US Jobs Report Nears
2020-08-07 08:07:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
2020-08-06 15:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper prices seem to have stalled just shy of key chart resistance as geopolitical tensions weigh on the global-growth proxy. Get your copper market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/qseySE5dWP https://t.co/u0HoA9tVvz
  • The #Euro may pay the price for the EU’s stance on its digital sovereignty while the US Dollar eyes closely-scrutinized US fiscal stimulus talks. Get your $EURUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Ga3DdHod7j https://t.co/Mfhb5iqLF6
  • The Indian Rupee struggled to benefit from an unexpected RBI rate hold as the Nifty 50 inched closer to invalidating a bearish reversal signal. What is the road ahead for USD/INR? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Zjiay6hQWT https://t.co/TvedUlvwxd
  • While the balance sheet did not set higher highs US initial jobless claims fell to their lowest since the middle of March If you invert jobless claims, it set a higher high alongside #SP500 #FoodForThought ahead of the weekend, and have a good one! https://t.co/n6SaEdnpMi https://t.co/AKNYNlUa4l
  • Copper prices seem to have stalled just shy of key chart resistance as geopolitical tensions weigh on the global-growth proxy. Get your copper market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/qseySE5dWP https://t.co/zuQMaDqScY
  • When is a 1.76 million jobs added to the US economy underwhelming? When it is still 12.88 million jobs from the pre-pandemic level and economists warn the subsequent gains are going to slow sharply... https://t.co/IUMBsiGYYC
  • The New Zealand Dollar may extend its surge from yearly lows as it tentatively signals a cyclical upturn. NZD/USD, NZD/JPY rates poised for further gains. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/vrOuFkvWpX https://t.co/wKbQNFAZbn
  • The US Dollar is testing key support levels against the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah following persistent losses. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/qqYDELqydd https://t.co/nh7SspnIzF
  • Another week of divergence between the #SP500 and the #Fed balance sheet S&P 500 +2.45% vs +1.74% prior B/S -0.06% vs -0.23% prior Focus may have lately been shifted to US fiscal stimulus hopes which all eyes are on this weekend and next week possibly #Liquidity https://t.co/FatSqvs2al
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.35% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.56% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.77% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eOBpoIpbL2
Dollar, S&P 500, Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion

Dollar, S&P 500, Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion

2020-08-08 03:45:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Dollar, USDCNH, EURUSD, Gold Talking Points:

  • The S&P 500 managed a sixth consecutive session’s advance for the longest stretch of gains in 16-month at a rapidly diminishing pace and only 1% from a record high close
  • For systemic reflection, the Dollar’s tumble speaks to a possible systemic shift in reserve status; but for now, its major counterparts hit on key fundamental themes
  • While some popular measures of risk appetite are climbing or at least on favorable bearing, the fastest climb since the August 2011 peak for gold suggests something is amiss

A Creep Towards Record Highs as Liquidity Drains

Despite the optimism surrounding stimulus and vaccine forecasts along with the charge from a strong NFPs this past Friday, risk appetite continues to follow a mixed path. The inconsistency will draw the attention of old hand traders who are familiar with the effects inherent in the ‘summer doldrums’. Heading deeper into the month of August, there is perhaps a natural inclination to let the typical low volatility and low liquidity conditions normal of the period sooth fears of risk already downplayed by overindulgence in speculative appetite. And yet, serious fundamental misfires continue to threaten the peace. Nevertheless, the S&P 500 – an imperfect but very indicative measure of risk taking of late – advanced for a sixth consecutive session through Friday. As is common for extended rallies for a risk-leaning asset, volatility will tend to drop. That is what we’ve seen in the five-day (one week) ATR which has hit a fresh pre-pandemic low.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 50-Day Moving Average, 5-Day ATR and Consecutive Candles (Daily)

Chart of S&P 500

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Historically, the month of August is exceptionally reserved in terms of market activity. In volume terms from the S&P 500, the period averages a depressed level of liquidity with volume hitting the lowest trading-day adjusted level of any other calendar month. The VIX volatility index similarly struggles through this period with a marked correlation to liquidity. Yet, thin markets can also amplify market movement when unexpected swells occur. That is why the VIX will be one of the benchmarks that I will keep close monitor of through the coming week.

Chart of Monthly Performance in S&P 500, Volume and VIX

Chart of S&P 500 Monthly Performane, Volume and VIX

Chart Created by John Kicklighter

If there were a possibility of unexpected volatility through this past week, it would have most likely come through the influence of the July US labor report. The monthly jobs statistics are perhaps one of the most recognizable data series in the global markets, so a significant deviation from expectations is worthy of its fair share of volatility. As it happened, the figure crossed the wires with a better-than-expected 1.76 million jobs added to payrolls – a relief after the severe shortfall reported with the ADP reading. That said, enthusiasm was not following this figure in full force. There is still a long way to recovering all of the lost jobs since March, and that is a stark reminder of the contrast between market enthusiasm and economic hardship we face.

Chart of Change in US Nonfarm Payrolls and Total Employment (Monthly)

Chart of NFPs

Chart from Federal Reserve Economic Database

Dollar’s Tumble Draws Attention to Many Fundamental Themes

Another key benchmark that I will be monitoring for it reflection on the broader financial system through the coming week is the US Dollar. The benchmark currency has suffered a remarkable tumble these past six weeks with key technical levels crashing along the way. While some may consider this a fall from a safe haven, I believe it is more indicative of the curb in the relative appeal of the world’s most heavily used reserve. That gives it impressive proxy powers. Consider USDCNH (Dollar-Chinese Yuan) which is a strong reflection of renewed trade war concerns. News of the executive order to push Tik Tok and We Chat from the US along with the sanctions against Hong Kong’s Chief Executive has renewed a serious fundamental throttle. Traders would do well to also keep tabs on the aluminum tariff on Canada via USDCAD.

Chart of USDCNH Overlaid with USDHKD in Green and a 20-Day Moving Average (Daily)

Chart of USDCNH and USDHKD

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

There are a host of majors that are worthy of our attention moving forward. GBPUSD will deal with relative growth potential in UK GDP; the NZDUSD is on tap for the RBNZ rate decision and AUDUSD is running far afield of its typical economic motivations. Yet, there is perhaps no better reflection of the FX market and entire financial system than EURUSD. While the data is not as concentrated for this pair, the range between 1.1900 – 1.1700 is a gauge of what the perspective of reserve concerns and relative economic potential truly reflect in the broader market.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly 6% 14% 12%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD with 20, 100-Day Moving Average and COT, 100-Day Disparity (Daily)

Chart of EURUSD

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Gold’s Hyperbolic Rally Has to Pause…Eventually

Finally, a top-of-list asset for me in the week ahead is gold. The precious metal has gone ‘hyperbolic’ as of late. I don’t use that word lightly, but when markets charge so quickly that spot outpaces its 50-day moving average by the widest margin since the market peaked in 2011, it is something to watch. This is an underlying safe haven in a market that is riding higher on complacency. That is a concern in itself. Yet, such a tempo as this is raising the pressure of a correction. The interest I have is how much retreat there is in a market that pulls back? Given the alternative to fiat assets role this asset plays, it would be very surprising if gold fully reverses course to a systemic bear trend.

Chart of Gold with 50-Day Moving Average

Chart of Gold

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBPUSD and USDCAD Breakout Candidates, S&P 500 Complacency Awaits NFPs
GBPUSD and USDCAD Breakout Candidates, S&P 500 Complacency Awaits NFPs
2020-08-07 03:00:00
S&P 500 Bullish Break, Dollar Bearish Break Seeking out Momentum
S&P 500 Bullish Break, Dollar Bearish Break Seeking out Momentum
2020-08-06 05:00:00
S&P 500 Faces High Probability Breakout, Dollar Reversal Plans Stumble
S&P 500 Faces High Probability Breakout, Dollar Reversal Plans Stumble
2020-08-05 02:30:00
GBPUSD A Top Polled Dollar Reversal Candidate, Global Stocks Test Breaks
GBPUSD A Top Polled Dollar Reversal Candidate, Global Stocks Test Breaks
2020-08-04 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.