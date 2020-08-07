USD/CNH: U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong Officials, Chinese Yuan Sinks

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -1.25% Gold: -1.65% Silver: -3.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vwVAfbDQhq

Senator Schumer says Pelosi 'made a very fair offer' for a compromise on relief bill - BBG

Hey traders! Wrap up your week with market highlights from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/P9oc6WXdVk

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.46% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.54% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.82% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rRglRSNDX5

#Gold recently crossed 2000 for the first time ever, having only one down day since July 16. While the run is looking quite extended, shorting doesn’t hold a lot of appeal given the risks. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/mdIIOoaVlt https://t.co/zbAUMJs2to

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.15% Germany 30: 0.04% France 40: 0.03% US 500: -0.22% Wall Street: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sVdaYog98o

RT @FxWestwater: $USDCNH: U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong Officials, Chinese #Yuan Sinks - via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/07/USDCNH-U.S.-Sanctions-Hong-Kong-Officials-Chinese-Yuan-Sinks.html

Senator Schumer says meeting planned for this afternoon with White House - BBG

RT @IGTV: Looking ahead to next week, @JMcQueenFX looks at $NZDCAD and $NZDJPY ahead of next week’s rate decision from the Reserve Bank of…