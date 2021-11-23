Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout, CAD/JPY Support Test

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Still at Risk After Hitting 2-Month Low
2021-11-23 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
2021-11-23 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Bearish Technical Reversal - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-23 19:14:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Bullish Price Action Fuel by Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-11-23 16:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout, CAD/JPY Support Test

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout, CAD/JPY Support Test

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Talking Points

Advertisement

US Dollar strength has taken over in the FX market and USD/CAD is no different. I started to look into CAD continuation scenarios in early-November, partially due to the continued strength showing in the Greenback.

A week later, USD/CAD had broken out to the upside, putting in another step of trend continuation in the bullish move with a fresh higher-high and higher-low.

The week after that saw an explosive move in the pair, helped along by a 6.2% inflation print out of the US. But, even then, USD/CAD appeared as though there was more room to run, and I continued to follow the setup for bullish continuation scenarios with another breakout setup brewing just last week.

That breakout has since cleared and USD/CAD is now trading at a fresh monthly high, catching resistance for the recent higher-high at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the same major move that’s been providing levels to monitor the move higher, shown in red below. At this point, there’s near-term support potential around 1.2662, with the prior zone of resistance around 1.2621-1.2632 as a secondary spot of support potential.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

CAD/JPY Bull Flag, Test of Key Support

I’ve been following this one for some time, starting to pose the question in late-October as to whether or not it was time for pullback in the incredible Yen trends that drove in early-Q4 trade.

As the pullback in CAD/JPY began, it took on a rather orderly tone, with a bearish trend channel highlighting pullback from the high. That channel remains in place today, and prices in the pair are finding support off of the psychological 90 level, keeping the door open for bullish continuation scenarios.

For those looking for long-CAD exposure, this may be a more amenable backdrop than what was looked at above, where CAD has been overrun by USD strength over the past month. Also in that neighborhood is a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent bullish move, further pointing to bullish continuation potential in the pair.

CAD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

CADJPY Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CADJPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Major Bearish Technical Reversal - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Major Bearish Technical Reversal - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-23 19:14:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
US Dollar Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
2021-11-22 13:35:00
FTSE Technical Analysis: Faltering Back Inside Multi-month Range
FTSE Technical Analysis: Faltering Back Inside Multi-month Range
2021-11-19 14:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Short-term Rebounds at Support – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Short-term Rebounds at Support – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-18 20:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
CAD/JPY