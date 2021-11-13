Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Mixed, Depending on Counterparty

USD/CAD put in a strong move on the back of the US Dollar breakout to fresh yearly highs, with scope for bullish continuation in the pair which would be bearish for the Canadian Dollar

CAD/JPY , however, has pulled back in a strong bullish trend and is nearing a key spot of confluent support around the 90-handle. This could be attractive for those looking for CAD-strength as a bull flag formation has built.

It was a big week in the FX market as the US Dollar broke out on the back of a strong inflation print. With inflation in the US continuing at a rather brisk pace, the Greenback rallied up to a fresh yearly high and this hit many major currency pairs, USD/CAD included.

I had looked into the matter on Monday of this week, highlighting the progressive build of higher-lows on the four-hour chart that kept the door open for bullish continuation scenarios. That was followed by the Wednesday outlay that prodded the USD higher, and this allowed for USD/CAD to breakout beyond the 1.2500 psychological level.

But that breakout didn’t stop there, buyers continued to push up to the next resistance level at 1.2590, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the June-August major move in the pair.

This could be an enticing setup for those looking for CAD-weakness. The higher high combined with higher-lows keeps the door open for bullish continuation in USD/CAD, with support potential around the 1.2478-1.2500 zone of prior resistance.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

CAD/JPY

There’s a lesson for trend here: When the Japanese Yen imploded around the Q4 open on the back of the higher rates theme, the trends in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY and even USD/JPY offered a minimum of pullback. It was very difficult for trend traders to find an adequate entry as each day was just more and more overbought.

But, a few weeks ago those trends started to look shaky, and I highlighted this when I asked whether those Yen trends were ready to pullback. Three weeks later, those trends still lay in wait.

CAD/JPY could be provocative for this theme, and this could be a favored pair for those looking for CAD-strength to continue. The support zone identified in that article, taken from around the 90.00 handle, appears to be coming closer to being in-play.

But, there’s additional context here, as well, as CAD/JPY has now built a bull flag formation, often followed with the aim of bullish trend continuation. The zone around 90 is very busy, with multiple Fibonacci retracements confluent within a tight area on the chart, including the 38.2% retracement of the recent bullish move plotted at 89.92.

CAD/JPY Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CADJPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX