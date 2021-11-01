Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD v/s CAD/JPY for CAD Strength

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Renewed USD Volatility as FOMC Decision Nears
2021-11-01 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course
2021-11-01 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-01 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
GBP/USD Longs Heighten Downside Risks, CAD Flips to Net Long – COT Report
2021-11-01 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2021-11-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Atlanta Fed GDPNow points to an 8.2% expansion in the fourth quarter #trading $USD $SPX https://t.co/gbxTXon3ia
  • EUR/GBP continues to see a bounce ahead of this week's BoE policy meeting https://t.co/AC8QjDaUt4
  • Bullish for energy stocks, particularly those in the E&P segment. $XOP may have room to run higher over the medium-term https://t.co/FrgaUPhQtc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 79.56%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hd7joFtpSv
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.49% Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: 0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OplAy6QzuJ
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FRwJ4OPoWI
  • US #Dollar Technical Setups: $DXY, $AUDUSD, $GBPUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold & #Oil (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/BcvZo0zjNq
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.08% Germany 30: 0.84% FTSE 100: 0.74% Wall Street: 0.12% US 500: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TYlFe4CM2B
  • UK PM Spokesman says entirely up to the French if they choose to undertake the threats they've made - UK stands ready to respond in proportionate manner in fishing row
  • USD/CAD is now backed by two central banks that are moving away from the uber-loose policies implemented during the pandemic.Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/EObYnSDm0o https://t.co/5UM88Ya7hO
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD v/s CAD/JPY for CAD Strength

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD v/s CAD/JPY for CAD Strength

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

CAD, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Talking Points:

  • The Bank of Canada surprised last week when announcing an end to their QE program.
  • USD/CAD is now backed by two central banks that are moving away from the uber-loose policies implemented during the pandemic: For traders looking at trends with the CAD, there may be more amenable pastures away from USD/CAD, such as CAD/JPY or perhaps EUR/CAD.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

It’s a big week for global markets. Not only do we continue to hear earnings reports out of the US, but the macro calendar is absolutely loaded for this week with both the Federal Reserve and Non-farm Payrolls on the docket.

The Canadian Dollar is coming off of a big week after the Bank of Canada surprised by announcing an end to their QE program. This happened on Wednesday and brought a strong push of CAD-strength into the mix, as USD/CAD dropped down for a test of the 1.2300 handle.

I had looked into the pair last Wednesday, as that rate decision was happening, looking into the potential for a reversal in the pair. As I had shared, if last week’s bar could’ve closed above the 1.2416 level, there’d have been a morning star formation on the weekly chart, a setup often followed with the aim of bullish reversals. And despite the fact that prices ended up holding support and Friday turned into a big day of US Dollar strength, the weekly bar did not close above 1.2416 and that formation did not activate on last week’s close.

Instead, the pair continued with the same range that had been in-play for the prior week and price action is continuing to digest October losses in the pair.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

CAD Alternatives

Given that the US and Canada are two of the more hawkish central banks at the moment, marrying the two currencies into a pair to look for a trend seems like a lackluster idea. Instead, traders may look to mesh either USD or CAD with a weaker currency currently backed by a central bank that’s not looking to tighten policy, such as Japan and the Yen, or perhaps the Euro.

CAD/JPY, in particular, can be interesting, especially given the oil proxy. October was a big month for the pair as price action jumped above the 90.00 psychological level on its way to fresh five, almost six year highs.

CAD/JPY Monthly Price Chart

CADJPY Monthly Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CADJPY on Tradingview

CAD/JPY

The fundamental drive in CAD/JPY remains attractive, as the Bank of Canada is reacting to market movements by becoming more hawkish and responsive to inflation, and given the country’s oil exports it makes sense that continued strength in oil prices can bring even more inflation to the Canadian economy.

This runs in stark contrast to a Japanese Yen backed by a Bank of Japan that’s been sitting on negative rates for going on six years now. And if Canadian rates are going up while Japanese rates remain flat, the attractiveness of carry trades can come back and that can allow for even greater topside movement.

At this point, the trend is CAD/JPY is holding above support as taken from prior resistance, which lines up with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent major move. This keeps the door open for bullish potential in the pair.

CAD/JPY Daily Price Chart

CADJPY Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CADJPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Holds Gains as Japan Boosts and China PMI Weighs. USD Volatility Ahead?
US Dollar Holds Gains as Japan Boosts and China PMI Weighs. USD Volatility Ahead?
2021-11-01 06:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Push Break Ahead of the Fed - XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Push Break Ahead of the Fed - XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-29 14:30:00
Australian Dollar Leaps on Yield Snap Ahead of RBA, BoE and Fed. Can AUD/USD Move Up?
Australian Dollar Leaps on Yield Snap Ahead of RBA, BoE and Fed. Can AUD/USD Move Up?
2021-10-29 06:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
2021-10-28 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
CAD/JPY