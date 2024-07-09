JPMorgan stock price at record high ahead of Q2 earnings

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
2024-07-08 08:05:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month
2024-07-08 14:03:30
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
More View More
JPMorgan stock price at record high ahead of Q2 earnings

JPMorgan stock price at record high ahead of Q2 earnings

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

JPMorgan Q2 Analysis and Chart

​​​Upcoming Earnings – What to Expect

​JPMorgan is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on July 12, before the market open. Analysts project earnings of $4.19 per share, a 4.1% decrease from the previous year. Despite this forecast, JPMorgan has consistently beaten EPS estimates in recent quarters. However, the bank previously cautioned about an "uncertain" outlook due to geopolitical issues and inflation. For fiscal 2024, analysts anticipate EPS of $16.44, down 2.1% from 2023.

​Understanding various market scenarios is crucial for identifying opportunities. Market expectations have shifted from a "higher for longer" interest rate environment to anticipating a soft landing where inflation falls towards target and rates are eased. However, the possibility of a recession in the US and Europe remains a concern. Banks are generally well-positioned for all three outcomes, though some scenarios are more favorable than others.

​In a higher-for-longer scenario, banks can sustain higher net interest margins, particularly those with more floating-rate mortgages. US money center banks are likely to thrive, while regional banks may face challenges. A soft-landing scenario would challenge net interest margins but improve banks' alternative income sources.

​Banks can mitigate some risks through interest rate hedges, and lower rates might ease political pressures and windfall taxes imposed on banks in some European countries.

​A recession would be the most challenging scenario for banks, as they often act as proxies for the broader macroeconomic environment. Investor focus would shift to asset quality and potential loan losses, with US regional banks and the Chinese small to medium enterprise sector facing increased scrutiny.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

​Stock Performance

​JPM stock has outperformed both the S&P 500 and the Financial Sector SPDR year-to-date, rising 18.9%. However, shares dropped 4% on May 20 after CEO Jamie Dimon announced limited stock repurchases at current prices. The stock also fell 6% following Q1 results, despite beating revenue and EPS estimates, due to lower-than-expected net interest income and full-year forecasts.

Analyst Outlook

​Analysts maintain a "Strong Buy" rating on JPM, with 17 out of 24 analysts recommending a "Strong Buy." The average price target of $205.25 suggests modest upside potential.

​JPMorgan Stock Price – Technical Analysis

​JPMorgan has had an impressive run since October, rallying 57% and hitting a new record high in trading on 3 July.​The price recently surpassed its May record high of $207.55, and has recorded higher highs and higher lows over the year so far. It remains above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), while the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs are all pointing higher. The short-term view remains bullish, while the price holds above the June low at $190.50.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Alphabet’s Share Price: What to Expect from Q4 Results
Alphabet’s Share Price: What to Expect from Q4 Results
2024-01-29 20:30:37
Microsoft Corp Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
Microsoft Corp Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
2024-01-29 19:00:01
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
2023-10-30 18:24:25
The Range Trade is Alive and Well as Markets Ponder Central Bank Rate Strike
The Range Trade is Alive and Well as Markets Ponder Central Bank Rate Strike
2023-10-07 13:00:36
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024