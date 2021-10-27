News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Pressured into ECB- Breakout Levels
2021-10-27 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Breaking News: Hawkish Surprise as Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady
2021-10-27 14:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Lofty Levels as US Dollar Softens on Rising Inflation and Yields. Where to for WTI?
2021-10-27 05:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Dow Jones Ekes Out Record Close as Earnings Boost Optimism. Will the Rally Continue?
2021-10-26 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Testing Long and Short-term Support
2021-10-27 12:30:00
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
2021-10-27 12:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY Correction to Persist Amid Weakness in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Euro Technical Forecast: $EURUSD Pressured into #ECB- Breakout Levels - https://t.co/RG2nfQrqsF https://t.co/ceYY2Dk1Eo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.05%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/j6NdfK7lpf
  • A day full of meetings and I've always had one eye fixed on this $GOOG rally. Last nights afterhours reticence didn't do this stock (and MSFT) justice. Impressive https://t.co/tEwaqSt5lm
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.29% US 500: 0.22% France 40: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aH5WxfeKWP
  • RT @DeItaone: *Natural Gas Jumps 4.3% to Session-High $6.134 Ahead of Contract Expiration
  • Bitcoin prices have recently pulled-back from the recent high, at around $67,000 after the release of the futures ETF last week. Get your $btc market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/XyzhVzbuZ6 https://t.co/0THpHEKyRC
  • Billionaire tax out apparently https://t.co/ec6T1BayyW
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 75 counterparties take $1.433 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/0yeHFJVUuf
  • video from today's webinar embedded in this article - US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2021/10/27/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EURUSD-GBPUSD-USDJPY-USD-CAD.html https://t.co/Lg0pgvSynj
  • The US 10-year Treasury yield is sharply lower on the day, trading right through 1.60% $ZN_F $ZB_F https://t.co/HYkhqJUpIJ
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Price Action Setups:

  • The economic calendar is loaded for the next week with focus already shifting toward the FOMC rate decision next Wednesday.
  • Along the way, however, is a plethora of US data to go along with an ECB rate decision tomorrow.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

There’s a looming item on the economic calendar that’s likely already playing a toll on current price action, and that’s the FOMC rate decision scheduled for next Wednesday.

The FOMC is expected to announce the initiation of asset purchase taper in the first actual move towards ‘less loose’ policy since the pandemic began. In September, the Fed began to open the door to rate hikes in 2022 even though they delayed the taper announcement that many were looking for, and this helped the US Dollar to push up to a fresh yearly high before becoming entangled with a big spot of Fibonacci resistance.

A month later, that resistance continues to hold the highs and prices in the Greenback have been pulling back. Last week saw price action spent much of the period griding away in a support zone at prior resistance, taken from the ascending triangle that had brewed ahead of last month’s break. This week started with a quick bounce but buyers have so far been unable to continue the move, which keeps the door open for a deeper pullback in the trend before the bigger-picture move is ready to continue.

To learn more about Fibonacci or the ascending triangle, check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Falling Wedge

Tomorrow brings an ECB rate decision and if the US Dollar’s bullish trend is going to get back into order, it’ll likely need some help from the Euro. But can the ECB punch the currency lower at tomorrow’s rate decision? That’s the big question as the pair has slowed its downward momentum as the 1.1500 psychological level has come closer and closer. This is a level that’s had some historical pull on the pair, even functioning as last year’s swing-high as the pandemic was getting priced-in March of last year.

More recently, the pair has continued in a bearish manner, holding below the resistance that I had looked at last week, but sellers seem to be showing reticence around the 1.1500 handle. This has led to the build of a falling wedge formation, often approached with the aim of bullish reversals.

For the formation to trigger buyers will need to push prices through near-term resistance, and with an ECB rate decision on the docket for tomorrow that potential certainly exists.

To learn more about the falling wedge, check out DailyFX Education

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

EURUSD Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Bull Flag

Also of interest for bearish USD scenarios, GBP/USD is currently holding resistance in a downward sloping channel which popped up after the prior bullish trend hit a fresh high. This is a bull flag formation, and if prices can breach the 1.3835 resistance, the door can re-open to bullish scenarios.

Until then, the bearish channel and recent trend applies, but a break of 3835 opens the door for a move back up to the 1.4000 handle.

To learn more about the bull flag, check out DailyFX Education

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart

GBPUSD Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

USD/JPY: Potential for Deeper Pullback

At this point, the daily chart of USD/JPY is showing a potential bearish engulfing pattern which, if confirmed, can lead to a deeper pullback in the bullish move. For this to confirm, today’s candle would need to close below yesterday’s open, which plots at 113.69. If today’s candle does not meet that criteria, then there’s no bearish engulf and the pair may actually be more attractive for topside, based on the fact that price action probed the lows of near-term support only to jump thereafter, highlighting near-term bullish continuation potential.

To learn more about the bearish engulfing pattern, check out DailyFX Education

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

USDJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDJPY on Tradingview

USD/CAD: Watch for Morning Star on Weekly

On the long side of the USD, there is a possible setup brewing in USD/CAD, although this morning’s Bank of Canada rate decision did not appear helpful to that theme.

The pair has been mired with weakness for much of the past year-and-a-half, helped most recently by a Bank of Canada that appears more hawkish than the Fed. That theme caught another shot-in-the-arm at this morning’s BoC rate decision.

The big question here is the follow-through response. From the weekly chart, two of the first three criteria for a morning star formation are there. For the pattern to complete, we’d need this week’s candle to close above 1.2416, at which point there would be a bullish reversal formation on the weekly chart.

To learn more about the morning star formation, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

USDCAD Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-19 20:02:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Mixed