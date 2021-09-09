Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- Loonie Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted
2021-09-09 12:00:00
Euro Setup: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Ahead of ECB
2021-09-09 09:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
2021-09-09 13:10:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Trading at Resistance, Make or Break?
2021-09-09 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA
2021-09-09 14:00:00
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
2021-09-09 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downturn to Persist
2021-09-09 08:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BoC's Macklem: - When it becomes necessary to decrease monetary stimulus, the first step will be to boost interest rates - Intensity of recovery and evolution of inflation will determine when we enter the "reinvestment" phase
  • BoC's Macklem: - Higher-than-expected inflation is due to supply disruptions that have increased prices for autos and commodities - Economic recovery remains turbulent, but the BoC expects the economy to improve in 2H 2021
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Gov Macklem Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-09
  • The ECB announced that they will slow the pace of PEPP purchases from the current EUR 80bln/month with the change being called a “moderately” slower pace. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/FG4UvyIvRF https://t.co/MORbM3joxV
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/4Ex7Kp1uNL https://t.co/ANWVKogZgg
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told her G7 counterparts that Congress is progressing on its effort to strengthen international tax laws - Reuters
  • Here we have the German-US 10-year yield spread overlaid with $EURUSD. Interestingly, the past few months correlation to the currency pair has been stronger with the Germany yield alone https://t.co/aYovkH0V7w
  • The $DAX is in good position to close back in the green after the sharp gap to the downside on the open https://t.co/XjMuFo1dKe
  • When is a taper not a taper? The ECB found a way to distinguish for the market with the 'mere' slower purchases by the PEPP as inflation sits at a decade high. Nevertheless, market reads it as more dovish than expected. $EURGBP https://t.co/ndcW4IJgYT
  • Lots of volatility in the oil market today. $WTI and $Brent prices turn positive after falling by $1 a barrel earlier in the morning #OOTT
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- Loonie Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD surges into weekly open- three day rally exhausts post-BoC
  • Risk for inflection into key near-term support 1.2595– Resistance 1.2775, 1.2822
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar started the week off on the defensive with USD/CAD surging more than 2.1% off the monthly lows. The post-BoC blow-off is in focus and we’re looking for possible price inflection on this pullback into the close of the week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we highlighted the recent USD/CAD plunge while noting to, “be on the lookout for topside exhaustion ahead of the 1.28-handle on recoveries IF price is indeed heading lower with a larger correction likely to offer more favorable entries closer to uptrend support.” The sell-off carried over into the September open with price plummeting nearly 3.5% off the yearly high before rebounding just ahead of the 50% retracement of the yearly range. A three-day rally registered a high at 1.2762 yesterday before exhausting on the heels of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision- is a near-term high in place?

Monthly open support rests at 1.2614 backed closely by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September opening-range at 1.2596- look for downside exhaustion ahead of this threshold IF price is heading higher with a topside breach exposing subsequent resistance objectives at 1.2775, the high-day close at 1.2822 and the January highs at 1.2881.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 240min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD surging into the weekly open with price faltering around the objective 2021 yearly open at 1.2713. Looking for inflection into the 1.26-handle IF reached – a break lower would risk a larger correction towards weekly open support at 1.2525 and a more significant technical confluence at 1.2478/80.

Bottom line: The USD/CAD recovery has exhausted just ahead of Fibonacci resistance post-BoC and the risk remains for a deeper pullback on the back of this seemingly clear five-wave advance. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 1.26- area of interest for possible exhaustion low / price inflection. Ultimately a breach / close above the median-line is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.57 (61.02% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are9.51% lower than yesterday and 31.23% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 1.07% higher than yesterday and 29.86% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Trading at Resistance, Make or Break?
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Trading at Resistance, Make or Break?
2021-09-09 13:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Coming Soon? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Coming Soon? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-09-08 21:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: What’s Next After BOC Meeting? – Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: What’s Next After BOC Meeting? – Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-08 17:38:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Reversal Threat- AUD/USD Levels
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Reversal Threat- AUD/USD Levels
2021-09-08 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish