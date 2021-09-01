News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
EUR/USD Stages Four Day Rally as ECB Adopts Hawkish Tone Ahead of NFP
2021-09-01 15:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ May Shelve Output Increases as Covid Dents Demand
2021-09-01 03:00:00
Dow Jones Ends Solid Month on a Downbeat as ASX 200 Focuses on a Rising Wedge
2021-09-01 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-01 00:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grinds Support as NFP Looms - XAU Levels
2021-09-01 16:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View
2021-09-01 14:05:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
What's Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Surge to Resistance- NFP on Tap

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Surge to Resistance- NFP on Tap

Michael Boutros, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Active Technical Setups

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment – NZD/USD Price Chart

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD 240min

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Daily

  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short NZD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.66 (37.63% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are 1.13% lower than yesterday and 23.77% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 0.23% lower than yesterday and 1.80% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
  • New Zealand Dollar updated technical trade levels - Daily & Intraday Charts
  • NZD/USD rallies eight of the last nine-sessions – US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap
  • Risk for inflection into resistance 7093-7121 – Constructive above 6969 near-term
