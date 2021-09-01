New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Surge to Resistance- NFP on Tap
New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Near-term Trade Levels
Active Technical Setups
Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases
New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment – NZD/USD Price Chart
New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD 240min
New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Daily
- A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short NZD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.66 (37.63% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
- Long positions are 1.13% lower than yesterday and 23.77% lower from last week
- Short positions are 0.23% lower than yesterday and 1.80% lower from last week
- We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
- New Zealand Dollar updated technical trade levels - Daily & Intraday Charts
- NZD/USD rallies eight of the last nine-sessions – US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap
- Risk for inflection into resistance 7093-7121 – Constructive above 6969 near-term
