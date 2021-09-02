News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
2021-09-02 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady
2021-09-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels
2021-09-02 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
2021-09-02 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Both Close to Reversing
2021-09-02 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.59% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.46% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WpBA0CVcAC
  • Bitcoin bounce up to resistance, now trying to hold higher-low support #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/2zEeek1DGp https://t.co/j8FFPVVL70
  • #Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into #NFP- $XAUUSD Breakout Levels - https://t.co/FRLt9WvX9D https://t.co/MCheSNMilN
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.42% US 500: 0.36% Germany 30: -0.06% FTSE 100: -0.08% France 40: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FAebNg1udP
  • Traders are distracted in Thursday trade with the NFPs and subsequent thorough drain of liquidity for a holiday weekend ahead. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses the market's prep mentality👇 https://t.co/PGwFN2TfgN
  • New Zealand #Dollar Outlook: $NZDUSD Surge to Resistance- #NFP on Tap - https://t.co/xSEtSbOcou https://t.co/jjjggioOdG
  • GBP/USD is continuing the advance that began in mid-August but resistance is approaching and that could at least hold up any further gains and perhaps lead to weakness. Get your $GBP market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/9W2XiXaaHg https://t.co/ypmzH23PQ5
  • The Aussie Dollar is proving quite impressive with its steady climb. Even $AUDUSD is advancing with the Dollar anchored by NFP expectations. Pair officially above its 50-day SMA https://t.co/rT6utyNGpR
  • Energy stocks higher across the board on Thursday. If the rally holds, more buyers are likely step in following the recent underperformance, in which case we could be on the verge of retesting the 2021 highs #trading $XLE $XOM $CVX #OOTT
  • The chatter around the ECB pondering a taper has been building quickly this week after the strong EZ CPI and jobless rate figures. If this trend continues, EURUSD will be interesting; but $EURCHF will be my preferred measure https://t.co/GhwvOp7vDN
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices are off fractionally this week with XAU/USD down just 0.32% to trade at 1811 in early US trade on Thursday. Price has continued to hold a tight weekly range and heading into tomorrow’s highly anticipated US Non-Farm Payroll report, the focus is on a possible near-term breakout. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into September. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last week’s Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD had tuned just ahead of a critical resistance ranges at 1825/29- a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the June decline and the July high-day close. Since then, gold has continued to contract just below with the a well-defined weekly opening-range in view heading into tomorrow’s NFP release. Initial daily support eyed at the 2012 high at 1795 with broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 38.2% retracement at 1768.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within an ascending channel formation with the weekly opening-range preserved just below critical resistance at 1825/29- a breach / close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend with such a scenario exposing the 2021 high-week close at 1849 and the 78.6% retracement at 1865.

Bottom line: Gold is poised for a near-term breakout heading into the close of the week with the immediate focus on a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance- major event risk on tap tomorrow. From at trading standpoint, the risk remains for a pullback while below 1825/29 – look for downside exhaustion ahead of 1768 in the event of a correction with a breach / close higher needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.42 (70.78% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are1.03% higher than yesterday and 4.12% lower from last week
  • Short positions are2.41% higher than yesterday and 4.94% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Surge to Resistance- NFP on Tap
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Surge to Resistance- NFP on Tap
2021-09-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View
2021-09-01 14:05:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Looking to Continue Trading Lower
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Looking to Continue Trading Lower
2021-09-01 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish