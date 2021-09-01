Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin

US Dollar Losses Steepen ahead of NFP – Commodities, Cryptocurrencies Poised at Resistance

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted that our basic premise into the start of the week was to look for possible downside exhaustion in the US Dollar after last week’s turn in DXY from uptrend resistance. The greenback is broadly trading lower against most of its major counterparts heading into major event risk on Friday with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap. Numerous weekly opening-ranges remain in play heading into Thursday and the focus is on pending near-term breakouts for guidance. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, US10Y, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin,Ethereum (ETH/USD) ,Crude Oil, SPX, USD/JPY and NZD/USD.

Key Event Risk This Week

