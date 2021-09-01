News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
EUR/USD Stages Four Day Rally as ECB Adopts Hawkish Tone Ahead of NFP
2021-09-01 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ May Shelve Output Increases as Covid Dents Demand
2021-09-01 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Ends Solid Month on a Downbeat as ASX 200 Focuses on a Rising Wedge
2021-09-01 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-01 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grinds Support as NFP Looms - XAU Levels
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View
2021-09-01 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.83% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.40% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FkfNnJSgfi
  • Mid-Week Technical Outlook: $USD Majors, #Crypto, #Gold, #Oil- #NFP Preview - https://t.co/NAZrywC9SB
  • Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grinds Support as NFP Looms - XAU Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/09/01/gold-price-forecast-gold-grinds-support-as-nfp-looms-xau-usd-xauusd-levels.html https://t.co/X0EgriKkPh
  • 🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-01
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.15% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.06% FTSE 100: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9ekD6axBc9
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-01
  • EUR/USD stages a four-day rally as European Central Bank (ECB) officials adopt a hawkish tone, but the update to the US NFP report. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/d2YitmTJpJ https://t.co/wFZiwjrrRY
  • OPEC+ AGREES TO CONTINUE PLANNED MONTHLY SUPPLY HIKES: DELEGATES #OOTT #trading $WTI $Brent
  • U.S. Covid Hospital admissions fall for the first time since June. $USD $SPX $RUT .....time for consumer confidence to start rebounding
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.68% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3VJgccDRU2
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin

Advertisement

US Dollar Losses Steepen ahead of NFP – Commodities, Cryptocurrencies Poised at Resistance

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted that our basic premise into the start of the week was to look for possible downside exhaustion in the US Dollar after last week’s turn in DXY from uptrend resistance. The greenback is broadly trading lower against most of its major counterparts heading into major event risk on Friday with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap. Numerous weekly opening-ranges remain in play heading into Thursday and the focus is on pending near-term breakouts for guidance. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, US10Y, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin,Ethereum (ETH/USD) ,Crude Oil, SPX, USD/JPY and NZD/USD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-08-10 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
Silver
Bearish