Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Reversal Threat- AUD/USD Levels

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook – Steered by the US Dollar as Notable ECB Meeting Nears
2021-09-08 11:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Copper and Iron Ore: US Dollar Haven Flows Pressure Commodities
2021-09-08 04:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-08 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing
2021-09-08 12:30:00
Gold and Silver Price Analysis: Increasing Long Bets Still Offer Bearish Warnings
2021-09-08 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
Real Time News
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Reversal Threat- $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/ZzZMFloOuU https://t.co/JJRjxivbxV
  • #BREAKING Blinken says US is close to give up on the nuclear deal with #Iran ....bullish for oil prices if this happens $WTI $Brent #OOTT
  • The inevitable happened. New Covid cases in the US hit a fresh record high above 301,000 yesterday. Beyond the social uncertainty, this will impact consumer confidence and in turn their intent to consume and general growth forecasts https://t.co/dbeJaBexrm
  • BoE's Tenreyro: Demand has a long way to go to return to "pre-COVID" levels
  • BoE's Tenreyro: - I do not believe the guiding conditions for a rate increase have been met - The BoE should consider medium-term inflation pressures, supply is suffering from temporary disruptions
  • BoE's Bailey: I believe that the minimum conditions for a rate increase have been met, but that they are insufficient to warrant an increase
  • BoE's Broadbent: Premature tightening risks are causing scarring - I believe basic prerequisites for a rate increase have been reached, but we must now focus on the medium-term
  • Seems the 'buy-now-pay-later' fintech mergers continue with Paypal announcing a $2.7 billion purchase of Japan's Paidy. Few weeks ago we had the Square acquisition of Afterpay for $29bln news. My question: will this feature be as popular / get regulated when interest rates rise?
  • BoE's Broadbent: - Recent tax increases have been matched by increases in spending - This is hardly a dramatic tightening of fiscal policy
  • BoE's Bailey: - Delta variant has had a lower impact on economy than previous waves - However any economic impact remains difficult to anticipate
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Reversal Threat- AUD/USD Levels

Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Reversal Threat- AUD/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD reverses off downtrend resistance / risk for larger correction
  • Near-term support 7313, 7248(key) – resistance 7449, bearish invalidation 7500
The Australian Dollar is on defensive against the US Dollar with the post-NFP pullback off resistance breaking below a multi-week uptrend yesterday. The threat remains for a deeper pullback in the days ahead with price now approaching initial support objectives. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Outlook

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: The Australian Dollar surged more than 5.2% off the August low with AUD/USD pivoting back above a major slope support. The rally extended into confluence resistance last week at the June lows / 50% retracement at 7476/98 before turning with the pullback now approaching initial support objectives. Is a near-term high in place? The focus shifts to the September opening-range which has been carved out just below confluent resistance around the median-line and just above monthly open support at 7314.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of an ascending channel formation off the low. A break below the lower parallel yesterday highlights the threat of a deeper pullback here with initial support objectives eyed at 7313/36- a region defined by the September / August monthly opens and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the August rally. Look for possible price inflection there IF reached with a break / close below needed to keep the bearish bias in play towards 7281 and the 61.8% retracement at 7248 – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion.

Initial resistance stands with the September 2020 high at 7143 backed by the weekly open at 7449. Ultimately a breach above 7500 is needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month with such a scenario likely to threaten another accelerated run towards the 61.8% retracement / July high at 7591/98.

Bottom line:The Australian Dollar turned form multi-month downtrend resistance with a break of a multi-week uptrend threatening a larger near-term correction in price. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a drop towards confluent support at 7313/28- expect a larger reaction there to offer guidance IF reached with the near-term outlook weighted to the downside while below weekly open resistance at 7449. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Retail Positioning - Techncial Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.31 (43.21% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are 2.64% higher than yesterday and 13.79% lower from last week
  • Short positions are5.15% lower than yesterday and 18.35% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - Aussie Event Risk - AUD/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing
2021-09-08 12:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- WTI Levels
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- WTI Levels
2021-09-07 15:30:00
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Watching for a Pullback
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Watching for a Pullback
2021-09-07 14:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-07 14:12:00
Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed