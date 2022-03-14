Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine

On Wall Street, sentiment soured this past week following another strong inflation print as February’s CPI gauge clocked in at 7.9% y/y. With prices continuing to climb at 40-year highs, boosting hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policy bets, futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%, 3.02% and 3.85% respectively over the past 5 trading sessions.

This meant that the tech-heavy Nasdaq entered a bear market, which is a correction of more than 20% from a peak. Things were looking better in Europe though. The DAX 40 and FTSE 100 gained 4.07% and 2.41% respectively. Earlier in the week, prospects of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia helped to boost risk appetite.

However, hopes of geopolitical tensions easing deteriorated into the end of the week. Commentary from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was undermining efforts to alleviate tensions. US President Joe Biden also urged allies to suspend normal trade relations with Russia.

Equity markets looked the worst in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese regulatory woes and US de-listing concerns played a key role. The Hang Seng Tech Index plummeted over 10 percent as shares like Alibaba, Tencent and Didi declined 13.81%, 11.17% and 53% respectively. All of this risk aversion induced demand for safety, boosting the US Dollar.

Gold prices surged to start off the week, but a rising Greenback and Treasury yields sapped the yellow metal’s appeal into the weekend. WTI crude oil prices also weakened as bets of surging prices boosted expectations of a global growth slowdown, weighing on some demand prospects. Commodity prices remain broadly on the advance though.

All eyes remain glued to ongoing Ukraine tensions as the Fed rate decision nears next week. The central bank is expected to begin its tightening cycle with a 25-basis point rate hike. Quantitative tightening may follow soon after. Other notable event risk next week include the Bank of England and Bank of Japan rate decisions. What else is in store for markets in the week ahead?

Fundamental Forecasts:

Technical Forecasts:

