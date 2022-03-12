Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weighed Down by Key Technical Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Seeks Breakout, Dollar Asserts EURUSD and USDJPY Trends with FOMC Ahead
2022-03-12 04:15:00
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%
2022-03-11 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Spike Signals Exhaustion-WTI Reset Ahead
2022-03-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Back to $100 a Barrel, Ukraine a Wildcard
2022-03-11 07:38:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Bears Knocking on Support
2022-03-12 10:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal
2022-03-11 20:00:00
Gold Slumps, Indices Jump on Tweet of ‘Certain Positive Shifts’ in Ukraine Talks
2022-03-11 12:31:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Risk Remains Lower Ahead of Fed & BoE
2022-03-11 17:30:00
UK GDP Beats Expectations, GBP/USD Refuses to Move Higher
2022-03-11 07:47:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Seeks Breakout, Dollar Asserts EURUSD and USDJPY Trends with FOMC Ahead
2022-03-12 04:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Topside Breakout Could Extend Further
2022-03-11 11:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weighed Down by Key Technical Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weighed Down by Key Technical Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • USD/CAD Price action remains within key technical levels, fundamentals drive price action
  • Elevated commodity prices and optimistic job report drive USD/CAD to critical resistance but psychological resistance limits gains
  • Canadian Dollar looks to commodities for support but technical resistance remains intact, at least for now

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has recently remained under pressure as a culmination of fear and rising geopolitical pressures continue to weigh on sentiment.

Preceding the release of high impact economic data, USD/CAD has managed to find provisional support above the key psychological level of 1.2700 which continues to hold firm as resistance for the imminent move.

With rising commodity prices supporting CAD strength, key Fibonacci levels continue to provide both support and resistance for the imminent move with price action hovering above the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 2020 – 2021 move at around 1.2639. As this level continues to provide a solid foundation of support, CAD bulls will need to drive prices above the 1.3000 threshold with the next level of resistance holding firm at around 1.3400.

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weighed Down by Key Technical Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

To learn more about how to trade USD/CAD , check out ourDailyFX Educationsection.

As price action currently remains entrapped between the key Fibonacci levels of the above-mentioned move, the 200 and 50-day moving average have provided additional support at 1.268 and 1.259 respectively while the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) crosses above the zero line.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

