EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%
2022-03-11 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Back to $100 a Barrel, Ukraine a Wildcard
2022-03-11 07:38:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal
2022-03-11 20:00:00
Gold Slumps, Indices Jump on Tweet of ‘Certain Positive Shifts’ in Ukraine Talks
2022-03-11 12:31:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Risk Remains Lower Ahead of Fed & BoE
2022-03-11 17:30:00
UK GDP Beats Expectations, GBP/USD Refuses to Move Higher
2022-03-11 07:47:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Topside Breakout Could Extend Further
2022-03-11 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold cleared the opening range for March as the Russia-Ukraine war sparks a flight to safety, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate a near-term pullback in bullion as the oscillator pushes below 70 to reflect a textbook sell signal.

Technical Forecast for Gold Price: Neutral

The outlook for the price of gold remains constructive as the 50-Day SMA ($1863) exhibits a positive slope, but bullion appears to have reverses ahead of the record high ($2075) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the yearly high ($2070).

Source: Trading View

Lack of momentum to hold above the $2063 (61.8% expansion) region has pushed the price of gold back below the $1990 (78.6% retracement) area, with a move below the Fibonacci overlap around $1916 (38.2% expansion) to $1929 (23.6% retracement) bringing the monthly low ($1902) on the radar.

Failure to defend the opening range for March may push the price of gold toward $1876 (50% retracement), with a move below the 50-Day SMA ($1863) opening up the $1859 (23.6% retracement).

Need a close above the $2063 (61.8% expansion) region to bring the topside targets back on the radar, with a break above the record high ($2075) opening up the $2092 (161.8% expansion) area.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DISCLOSURES

