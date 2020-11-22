News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
S&P 500 and EURUSD Consolidation Reflect Breakout Risk as Much as Seasonal Congestion
2020-11-21 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Volatile as Covid Clashes with Vaccine Hope
2020-11-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-22 12:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-20 03:00:00
Gold
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Coiling for Break-Out
2020-11-21 18:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving

2020-11-22 16:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Global equity markets struggled to accumulate meaningful upside momentum despite what has been positive Covid vaccine news from Pfizer and Moderna. The former formally filed its vaccine for emergency use authorization with the FDA. Simultaneously, coronavirus cases in the US climbed, hitting new records alongside hospitalization rates.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, but gains were very modest this past week. The US Dollar lost ground to most major currencies as longer-dated Treasury yields declined. The latter speaks to fading confidence in the medium-term growth outlook. Crude oil prices outperformed on rising bets that OPEC+ will delay raising output in 2021.

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Investors were also thrown off guard by a squabble between the Treasury and Federal Reserve over unused funds from emergency lending facilities established from the CARES Act. The former wants the latter to return some of them back to the department. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wants these redirected. This is as Congress struggles to pass another fiscal package amid gridlock.

Meanwhile, the British Pound cautiously rose as the EU and UK seemed to inch closer to a Brexit deal. Reports crossed the wires that an agreement could perhaps be reached within 2 weeks. Ahead, investors are eyeing FOMC minutes with expectations for more asset purchases brewing before December’s monetary policy announcement.

ECB minutes are also on tap for the Euro, as well as German and Euro-Area consumer confidence. The US will release Conference Board Consumer Confidence, which may decline given the recent surge in Covid cases. Expect lower-than-usual liquidity conditions with US markets offline on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. What else is in store for markets ahead?

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecasts:

Japanese Yen May Rise With Covid Lockdowns Threatening Nikkei 225 Outlook

Japanese Yen momentum may hold ahead amid rising Covid-19 cases locally and abroad, threatening the global growth outlook. USD/JPY appears to be following bond yield spreads again.

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Primed for Higher Ground

Gold prices fell for a second consecutive week as inflation expectations eased after a U.S. political shift. A dispute between the Federal Reserve and Treasury is boosting gold prices, will momentum pickup?

Sterling (GBP) Outlook Mired by Brexit's Own Groundhog Day

The EU and UK continue their post-Brexit trade talks, stressing that a deal is within reach, but neither side is prepared to move to get a deal over the line. Again.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Worsens After EU Recovery Fund Vetoed

With the markets focused on coronavirus vaccines, it was easy to miss news last week that Poland and Hungary have blocked the EU’s recovery fund; another potential negative for the Euro.

US Dollar May Rise as FOMC Minutes Flag Fed Policy Standstill

The US Dollar may rise as minutes from November’s FOMC meeting cement the Fed in wait-and-see mode, cooling risk appetite even as the yield outlook turns more supportive.

S&P 500 Weighed by Stimulus Uncertainty Amid Virus Resurgence

The S&P 500 index may pull back further due to a lack of stimulus clarity amid rapidly climbing Covid-19 cases. IMF painted an uneven recovery outlook, with more policy action needed.

Crude Oil Price Outlook Volatile as Covid Clashes with Vaccine Hope

Crude oil price volatility looks set to linger as outlook for the commodity closely tied to GDP growth remains clouded by near-term downside risks undermining COVID-19 vaccine optimism.

Technical Forecasts:

Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Will Critical Support be Broken?

USD/MXN looks set to renew downside momentum in a new attempt to break a critical support level

Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally Testing Key Breakout Levels

Australian Dollar is probing multi-year downtrend resistance- Aussie breakout ahead? These are the levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly technical chart.

Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD In Slow Grind Mode, Big Resistance Ahead

Cable continues to rise within the confines of a channel, but has a stiff test ahead with long-term resistance looming.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

After surging to fresh all-time highs earlier this month, stocks have slipped into consolidation mode as they bounce between technical levels ahead of the next major moves. Here are the levels to watch.

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Coiling for Break-Out

Gold challenging range lows amid the tug of war between vaccine optimism and virus concerns.

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

US Dollar vs Currencies chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

