Free Trading Guides
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Worsens After EU Recovery Fund Vetoed
2020-11-21 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Volatile as Covid Clashes with Vaccine Hope
2020-11-21 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-19 15:00:00
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-20 03:00:00
Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Rebound with Dow Jones as Housing Data Beats
2020-11-20 01:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Primed for Higher Ground
2020-11-20 21:00:00
Gold Breaks Bearish Price Pattern Amid Failure to Test September Low
2020-11-20 17:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD In Slow Grind Mode, Big Resistance Ahead
2020-11-20 17:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen May Rise on Fed, Treasury Sniping
2020-11-20 07:46:00
Real Time News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Volatile as Covid Clashes with Vaccine Hope

Crude Oil Price Outlook Volatile as Covid Clashes with Vaccine Hope

2020-11-21 06:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Oil Chart
Oil Chart

CRUDE OIL PRICE PRIMED FOR VOLATILITY AMID CONFLICTING FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS

  • Crude oil has climbed a whopping 18.5% higher month-to-date
  • Potential for oil price volatility looks likely due to mixed outlook
  • Commodity traders clash over lockdown risk, vaccine optimism
Crude oil price action climbed 5.7% this past week. The latest advance solidified three consecutive weeks of gains, extending the month-to-date rally to an impressive 18.5%, and propelling the commodity to its highest close since early September.

Oil prices have broadly benefited from encouraging vaccine results and corresponding improvement in market sentiment. This is because the direction of crude oil broadly tracks global GDP growth expectations, and optimistic covid vaccine headlines have reinforced prospects for future economic activity.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (27 JUL TO 20 NOV 2020)

Crude Oil Price Chart Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Following the sharp ascent over recent trading sessions, however, crude oil upside potential now looks largely exhausted. This is primarily considering that material downside risks, such as mounting coronavirus lockdown measures, stand to curb demand for crude oil and weigh negatively on short-term outlook.

Complacency thus seems increasingly prevalent at current levels as oil traders dismiss nearside threats to demand while vaccine hope keeps markets forward-looking. Furthermore, the JMMC meeting this past week failed to soothe supply concerns with OPEC+ reluctant to delay its planned production hike.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART WITH VIX INDEX OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 MAY TO 20 NOV 2020)

Crude Oil Price Chart with VIX Index Overlaid

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

That said, crude oil price volatility could accelerate in the days ahead as the commodity continues to fluctuate within the confines of its broad trading range formed over the last three months. The general lack of direction appears facilitated by this juxtaposition of bearish short-term headwinds and bullish long-term outlook.

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 2% 1%
Weekly -14% 13% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

As such, crude oil prices might struggle to sustain the recent bid. Also, there is a strong possibility that crude oil price action pivot back lower if bearish catalysts materialize and risk aversion takes hold. This would likely correspond with a notable rise in the S&P 500-derived VIX Index. Crude oil and the VIX ‘fear-gauge’ typically maintain a strong inverse relationship as indicated by the mostly negative correlation coefficient in the chart above.

Keep Reading - How to Trade Crude Oil: Top Oil Trading Strategies & Tips

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

