Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally Testing Key Breakout Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Make Range Moves as Coronavirus Fears Hit Growth Views
2020-11-20 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-19 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes
2020-11-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-20 03:00:00
Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Rebound with Dow Jones as Housing Data Beats
2020-11-20 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Primed for Higher Ground
2020-11-20 21:00:00
Gold Breaks Bearish Price Pattern Amid Failure to Test September Low
2020-11-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD In Slow Grind Mode, Big Resistance Ahead
2020-11-20 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen May Rise on Fed, Treasury Sniping
2020-11-20 07:46:00
More View more
Breaking news

Fed's Powell states will return unused CARES Act funds to US Treasury as requested

Real Time News
  • he bullish move however, seems to have slowed somewhat as the market has been unable to break above the 13,450 zone of resistance (blue rectangle).Get your #DAX market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/7S1xGAF3BB https://t.co/3Hd3ZFw08b
  • The Japanese Yen looks set to continue moving higher against the British Pound. However, the higher-beta Australian and Canadian Dollars may claw back lost ground. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/nArIhBXFnK https://t.co/fWHPiG34ZO
  • Gold prices fell for a second consecutive week as inflation expectations eased after a U.S. political shift. A dispute between the Federal Reserve and Treasury is boosting gold prices, will momentum pickup? https://t.co/9e7UTYwwUZ Get all of your market update from @Twestwater
  • At the current five-day rate of change ($510/day), Bitcoin could hit a fresh record high in just over two days. Give us another stimulus issue in the US and that doesn't seem unreasonable $BTCUSD
  • #SP500 futures tanking into the weekend after reports crossed the wires the #Fed will return unused CARES Act funding from 5 programs as requested from the #Treasury, placing a key backstop at risk. $AUDUSD little moved into final minutes of trade - https://t.co/aTA6uI9G0v https://t.co/dBUPsXlUth
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2hF8p2Oekp
  • Powell states the Fed will return unused CARES Act funds to Treasury as requested -BBG
  • Regardless of presumed flagging liquidity around holiday conditions, retail FX traders (at IG) are keeping up their $EURUSD exposure - and net positioning is still projecting favor for range trading https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/FmWyo91NVo
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.49% Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jkfZn7UbMf
  • The price of gold marks another failed attempt to test the September low ($1849) as it bounces back from a fresh weekly low ($1853). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/mctncNzYC7 https://t.co/3VrWg4B68y
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally Testing Key Breakout Levels

Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally Testing Key Breakout Levels

2020-11-21 00:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart
  • AUD/USD rally probing multi-year downtrend resistance at multi-month highs
  • Aussie recovery vulnerable near-term sub-7329 – key support steady at 7016
Advertisement

The Australian Dollar rallied more than 0.60% against the US Dollar this week with AUD/USD trading just above the 73-handle in early US trade on Friday. The rally takes Aussie back into a key technical barrier we’ve been tracking for weeks now and while the broader focus remains constructive, the advance is vulnerable while below this resistance zone heading into the close of the month – we’re looking for inflection here. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart. for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 23
( 13:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

AUDUSD Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that Aussie was, “testing a key technical confluence at multi-year downtrend resistance – elevated risk for inflection off this threshold with the post-election rally vulnerable while below.” AUD/USD has continued to trade into this critical resistance threshold with the rally capped by the 2019 high / May 2017 low at 7295-7329 – a breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed to keep the long-bias viable with such a scenario likely to fuel an accelerated breakout towards the yearly high at 7413 backed by 7503 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 decline at 7635.

Weekly support remains steady at the 2020/2019 objective yearly opens at 7016/42- a break /close below this threshold would be needed to shift the broader focus lower again towards the 2016 low at 6827 and key support at the 2008 low-week close / 2019 low / 38.2% retracement at 6660/84.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Aussie Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar is once again testing a multi-year downtrend resistance confluence – bulls are vulnerable sub-7329. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure/ raise protective stop – be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion while below this threshold with a break below the monthly open 7125 needed to shift the focus back towards the range lows. Ultimately, a pullback here may offer more favorable entries with a topside breach exposing the yearly highs. Review my latest Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

AUDUSD Client Sentiment
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -2.12 (32.03% of traders are long) – bullishreading
  • Long positions are 0.41% lower than yesterday and 1.98% higher from last week
  • Short positions are0.79% higher than yesterday and 5.09% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% 6% -1%
Weekly -4% 11% 6%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally Testing Key Breakout Levels

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD In Slow Grind Mode, Big Resistance Ahead
Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD In Slow Grind Mode, Big Resistance Ahead
2020-11-20 17:00:00
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rally Falters at Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rally Falters at Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-14 21:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead
2020-11-14 15:00:00
Dow Jones Drifts Lower From All-Time High, Eyeing 28000 for Support
Dow Jones Drifts Lower From All-Time High, Eyeing 28000 for Support
2020-11-14 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish