EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
GBP Braces For Brexit Turmoil, EU Summit: Will There be a Deal?
2019-10-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance
2019-10-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
Oil Prices to Stay Afloat for as OPEC Emphasizes December Meeting
2019-10-12 10:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
  • Lessons from Bretton Woods are forgotten, the US-China #tradewar represents a true existential threat to the post-World War II international trade order, and in turn, the globalized economy that has grown out of the ashes of history. More from @CVecchioFX :https://t.co/paaBxX6Xt0 https://t.co/Bf4KXjRYzR
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/4mSc3NB4qM
  • Currency markets may be battered by breakneck volatility if a slowdown in global economic growth triggers a collapse in the fragile market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/KfjjtaXs7b https://t.co/FbNC12Nq6A
  • The $GBP will be in for a volatile week ahead of critical talks at the EU-UK summit as the October 31 deadline approaches. Will policymakers be able to avoid a no-deal #Brexit? Get your $GBPUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/r7eAf885V6 https://t.co/sqqRqnrPYa
  • Philip Shaw, Chief Economist at @Investec walks us through his views on the continuing #Brexit saga. What are the latest implications on the $GBP and Euro? Find out on Global Markets Decoded #podcast here: https://t.co/x0JW5M7L8U https://t.co/D0LIwdXJ3x
  • Do you buy the first price above a certain level or wait for the candlestick to close first? Or, maybe a combination of the two? @PaulRobinsonFX discusses the importance of consistency in trading here: https://t.co/pyMNwWCwtn #FOMOintrading https://t.co/IDaSGan6mp
  • #Sterling surged more than 2.7% this week with the British Pound now testing major down-trend resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the #GBP/USD weekly chart. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/FW9VBu9w0p https://t.co/Ls8odxkOWx
  • Follow @DailyFXedu for your regular #webinar updates with @DailyFX analysts and catch up on the webinars you missed. https://t.co/4WgVHADGNj
  • What are the key facts one must take into consideration in the earning season and why is it important for the #stock market outlook? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/tzAa2WClpv https://t.co/fMb5YjHcI7
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/vFrBHw7p5J
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?

2019-10-13 13:00:00
David Cottle, Dimitri Zabelin, David Song, Nicholas Cawley, Justin McQueen, Paul Robinson, Michael Boutros, Daniel Dubrovsky, John Kicklighter,
Share:

This past week reflected a strong charge in risk-leaning assets like the Dow under the auspices of an impending US-China trade deal. Progress was found between these two key players through Friday, but does that translate into an unrestrained climb in speculative assets ahead? What about the expectations around recession warnings from the IMF or the Dollar’s tentative reversal from multi-year highs?

AUD in Thrall to US-China Trade Story, RBA Minutes, Jobless Data Loom

There’s domestic interest for Australian Dollar investors this week. Full-time employment growth disappointed last month. If it does so again the currency could slide.

Oil Prices to Stay Afloat for as OPEC Emphasizes December Meeting

Recent developments coming out of OPEC may fuel the recent rebound in the price of crude oil as group emphasizes its pledge to balance the energy market.

US Dollar (USD) Weekly Outlook: US-China Trade Talks are Key

The US dollar is on the back foot and is trading at lows seen three-weeks ago as optimism builds that the US and China will find some common ground and avert escalating the 15-month old trade war.

GBP Braces For Brexit Turmoil, EU Summit: Will There be a Deal?

The British Pound will be in for a volatile week ahead of critical talks at the EU-UK summit as the October 31 deadline approaches. Will policymakers be able to avoid a no-deal Brexit?

S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecast

Event-driven sentiment means that key focus remains on Brexit negotiation and US-China trade talk progress to extend equity market gains. We are ourselves, deal of no deal?

Euro Signal for Reversal Not as EURUSD Alone Suggests

EURUSD ended this past week with a tempting technical move: an extended rebound that has pushed the market through a three-month descending bear trend to multi-year lows. But, is this a reliable reversal?

Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance

Gold weakened a bit last week, but weakness might only be modest as bigger-picture pattern develops under long-term resistance.

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Surges into Critical Resistance

Sterling surged more than 2.7% this week with the British Pound now testing major down-trend resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart.

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD

The Australian Dollar arguably needs more progress to reverse downtrends against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, will the British Pound accelerate its advance against AUD?

SPX DXY XAUUSD Oil Chart

Chart Legend:

Oil = Black

XAUUSD = Yellow

DXY = Green

Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
US 500
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bullish
