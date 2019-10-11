Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

Gold selling in week ahead could help fill out developing bull-flag

May take time, but an eventual break of long-term resistance looks ahead

Gold dropped to end last week, coming off resistance via an upper parallel extending lower from the early-September peak. This keeps near-term pressure on gold as it continues to back-and-fill from resistance created during the 2011/12 topping process.

First up as support is the October 1 low at 1459, followed by the July high at 1453. Beneath these two levels is the lower parallel tied to the trend-line off the September high. The parallel lines together are making a bull-flag that at some point could lead to a surge through the thicket of resistance from the 1520s up to 1575.

The bull-flag could use more time to develop, and if it is to come to fruition then momentum in both directions will be quick to turn as the digestion process runs its course. In the week ahead, this would mean a bit more weakness followed by another push higher off one of the aforementioned support levels, the lower parallel as the lowest point before the bull-flag begins to fall apart.

Gold Price Weekly Chart (2011/12 levels remain a capper)

Gold Price Daily Chart (weakness to further build bull-flag)

