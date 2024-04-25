 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
News
Euro Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Analysis and Sentiment Latest
2024-04-24 18:30:13
EUR/USD Rises after Shock US PMI Highlights Demand Weakness
2024-04-23 15:16:55
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
News
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows
2024-04-23 10:00:30
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
News
Risk Sentiment Remains Positive: Gold, VIX, Tesla Latest Outlooks
2024-04-24 07:47:49
Gold's Surge Halted as Risk Appetite Returns, US Economic Data in Focus
2024-04-23 11:30:40
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
News
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks – Sterling Weakens After Bank of England Commentary
2024-04-22 07:59:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
News
USD/JPY Breaches 'Line in the Sand' Ahead of BoJ Meeting
2024-04-25 08:10:18
Japanese Yen Lower Again, USDJPY Market Weighs Intervention Chances
2024-04-24 13:00:00
Risk Rally Supports FX Correction Ahead of US GDP, PCE Data

Richard Snow, DailyFX Team,

G7 currencies have been afforded a moment to recover from recent losses against the dollar but high impact US data could put an end to that. FX intervention watch continues as USD/JPY trades above the 155.00 'line in the sand.

(AI Video Summary)

We are analyzing quarterly U.S. GDP data, which has been moderating but remains well placed when compared to the European Union and the U.K. The U.S. dollar shows some weakness against major currencies, influenced by surprising PMI data which could, however, be transient as interest rate differentials regain importance as we get closer to June and that well-telegraphed June cut from the ECB. The Australian dollar is highlighted for its bullish momentum amid risk-on market sentiment. U.S. equities face potential challenges from Meta's earnings guidance. Attention is drawn to the dollar-yen pair, breaching a critical level, holding out for potential FX intervention, and the Bank of Japan's eventual rate hikes. Gold's position is also discussed, noting a cooling safe-haven bid but maintaining its elevated level, with future direction being contingent on emerging bullish catalysts. The overview encapsulates key financial indicators, currency dynamics, equity market impacts, and commodities outlook, providing a comprehensive financial market analysis.

