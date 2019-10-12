US Dollar (USD) Weekly Outlook: US-China Trade Talks are Key

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Signal for Reversal Not as EURUSD Alone Suggests
2019-10-12 06:00:00
S&P 500, EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook with Trade War Progress, Brexit Hope, IMF Ahead
2019-10-12 02:44:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook with Trade War Progress, Brexit Hope, IMF Ahead
2019-10-12 02:44:00
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance
2019-10-11 22:00:00
Gold Sinks, S&P500 Rises Further on Solid Consumer Sentiment Data
2019-10-11 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices to Stay Afloat for as OPEC Emphasizes December Meeting
2019-10-12 10:00:00
Crude Oil Prices to Gain Further on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-10-11 17:03:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/nJ7o7yQ6aS
  • Want to short currency? How can you do it in the #forex market? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/4Hv97l81jN https://t.co/HHj1HXZeYB
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/k7eGeMhJjK https://t.co/6uHhisrmCS
  • #FOMO affects 69% of millennials, but it can also have a significant bearing upon trading practices. Find out what are the typical characters of a FOMO trader is: https://t.co/79Q4pYdVEd https://t.co/4AqOeVw8vl
  • There’s domestic interest for $AUD investors this week. Full-time employment growth disappointed last month. If it does so again the currency could slide. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/jlgfQcjV2w https://t.co/6RDx5tatMq
  • The rally in $GBPUSD has so far been maintained as optimism surrounding the prospect of a #Brexit deal keeps the pair underpinned following UK PM Johnson’s and Varadkar’s joint statement. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/D5iV4h2gOT https://t.co/GCgBqJgdYw
  • My trading video for the weekend: 'S&P 500, $EURUSD and $GBPUSD Outlook with #TradeWar Progress, #Brexit Hope, IMF Ahead' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/10/12/SP-500-eurusd-and-gbpusd-outlook-with-trade-war-progress-brexit-hope-imf.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr
  • The #Nikkei 225 is as affected by US-China trade headlines as all other major indexes right now, but key retracement levels are giving useful short-term clues. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/FtR4cP0rhK https://t.co/TdEmQxyLbt
  • Through Friday evening / Saturday morning, results of my poll about how risk trends will open Monday skew towards 'risk off' https://t.co/DMmY77h8KJ
  • The #Euro may fall against the British Pound if no-deal #Brexit fears continue to subside and restore confidence in $GBP ahead of this month’s impending October 31 deadline. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/kZ0dJUd4Jq https://t.co/qtEKyeGJyn
US Dollar (USD) Weekly Outlook: US-China Trade Talks are Key

US Dollar (USD) Weekly Outlook: US-China Trade Talks are Key

2019-10-12 13:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Please add a description for the image.

USD 2-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • US-China trade talks are going ’really well’ according to President Trump.
  • Risk-on markets weigh on the US dollar

Brand New Q4 2019 USD Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

USD Under Pressure as Trade Talks Progress

The US dollar has fallen around 1.5% from its 27-month high made on October 1, with sell-off accelerating in the last two days as the US and China sit down for trade talks. US President Trump is seemingly pleased with progress, describing the talks as going ‘really well’, but proof will be needed in the next couple of days to keep current market sentiment afloat. Reports say that China will buy additional agricultural products and may look at acting on market access and intellectual property.

Real progress needs to be made very quickly with a tariff increase - from 25% to 30% - due to be applied to USD250 billion of Chinese goods on October 15. In addition, a fresh round of tariffs - 15% - are due to be slapped on a further $156 billion of Chinese imports on December 15.

The ongoing trade spat between the world’s two largest super powers has caused global growth to not just stagnate but, in some instances go into reverse, so the outcome of today’s meeting will be a potential market mover across a range of financial markets. We should know the upshot of the latest talks very soon.

The economic calendar next week is busy but with only a few top line releases for traders to look at. The release of the latest Federal Reserve Beige Book next Wednesday will probably be the most important event of the week.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The latest slide lower in the US dollar basket has broken the recent supportive uptrend and DXY may struggle to break back above trend soon, unless trade talks break down and the US dollar regains its safe-haven status. Additional US dollar analysis can be found in the USD technical report.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Price Chart (February – October 11, 2019)

DXY Daily Price Chart

IG Client Sentiment shows that how traders are positioned in a wide range of assets and markets.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Prices to Stay Afloat for as OPEC Emphasizes December Meeting
Oil Prices to Stay Afloat for as OPEC Emphasizes December Meeting
2019-10-12 10:00:00
AUD in Thrall to US-China Trade Story, RBA Minutes, Jobless Data Loom
AUD in Thrall to US-China Trade Story, RBA Minutes, Jobless Data Loom
2019-10-12 02:00:00
Stock Market Q4 Forecast: The Weight of Trade Wars May Finally Crack the Dow Jones
Stock Market Q4 Forecast: The Weight of Trade Wars May Finally Crack the Dow Jones
2019-10-06 14:00:00
Q4'19 Euro Technical Forecast: Euro on Unstable Ground versus G10 Currencies
Q4'19 Euro Technical Forecast: Euro on Unstable Ground versus G10 Currencies
2019-10-06 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.