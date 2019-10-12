Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Signal for Reversal Not as EURUSD Alone Suggests
2019-10-12 06:00:00
BOC, ECB, & RBA Rate Expectations Drop as Global Recession Fears Cool - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-12 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook with Trade War Progress, Brexit Hope, IMF Ahead
2019-10-12 02:44:00
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance
2019-10-11 22:00:00
Gold Sinks, S&P500 Rises Further on Solid Consumer Sentiment Data
2019-10-11 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices to Stay Afloat for as OPEC Emphasizes December Meeting
2019-10-12 10:00:00
Crude Oil Prices to Gain Further on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-10-11 17:03:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD $AUDUSD $AUDJPY $GBPAUD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/10/12/Australian-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-AUDUSD-AUDJPY-GBPAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/h60v8sFAwC
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/4OUYUnul6c
  • US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week: Retail Sales Eyed Post-Trade Talks Link to Full Analysis- https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/10/11/us-dollar-price-volatility-report-retail-sales-eyed-post-trade-talks.html?CHID=9&QPID=917700 via @DailyFX #Forex #Trading $USD $DXY #TradeTalks #Fed https://t.co/FdyEFRFdBv
  • Recent developments coming out of #OPEC may fuel the recent rebound in the price of crude oil as group emphasizes its pledge to balance the energy market. Get your crude #Oil market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/zQVHpFbdJK #OOTT https://t.co/EzDO6CMoD0
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/nJ7o7yQ6aS
  • Want to short currency? How can you do it in the #forex market? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/4Hv97l81jN https://t.co/HHj1HXZeYB
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/k7eGeMhJjK https://t.co/6uHhisrmCS
  • #FOMO affects 69% of millennials, but it can also have a significant bearing upon trading practices. Find out what are the typical characters of a FOMO trader is: https://t.co/79Q4pYdVEd https://t.co/4AqOeVw8vl
  • There’s domestic interest for $AUD investors this week. Full-time employment growth disappointed last month. If it does so again the currency could slide. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/jlgfQcjV2w https://t.co/6RDx5tatMq
  • The rally in $GBPUSD has so far been maintained as optimism surrounding the prospect of a #Brexit deal keeps the pair underpinned following UK PM Johnson’s and Varadkar’s joint statement. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/D5iV4h2gOT https://t.co/GCgBqJgdYw
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD

2019-10-12 16:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD Technical Forecast

  • Australian Dollar climbed last week on hopes of a US-China trade deal
  • But, AUD/USD and AUD/JPY struggled to close above key trend lines
  • GBP/AUD continues its uptrend in rising channel, is a turn lower due?

Build confidence in your own Australian Dollar trading strategy with the help of our free guide!

DISCLAIMER

Last week, the pro-risk Australian Dollar received a fundamental lift from hopes of progress in US-China trade talks. Such key developments are critical to keeping in mind for the sentiment-linked Aussie when it comes to performing technical analysis. A sudden turnaround in trade talks, or a collapse in Brexit deal hopes, can have significant impact on this currency given the nature of such unpredictable outcomes.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Australian Dollar aimed higher against the US Dollar over the past 5 trading days, extending its advance to test the falling trend line from July. This followed the emergence of a Morning Star bullish candlestick pattern on the daily AUD/USD chart below. Prices struggled to close above descending resistance, indicating hesitation from traders to commit.

As such, it will be key to watch in the week ahead how the Aussie behaves around this key trend line. I would argue that a daily close is needed above 0.6819 - former resistance from August – to confirm a breakout. That would then expose the September highs, which are a range between 0.6865 and 0.6895. Otherwise, AUD/USD could be looking at another retest of key support (0.6677 – 0.6717).

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUDUSD Daily Chart

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/JPYTechnical Analysis

A similar development occurred when analyzing the Australian Dollar against the Japanese Yen. AUD/JPY struggled to close above key descending resistance from July. Prices also stalled just under the key psychological barrier between 73.93 and 74.47. Clearing this area would open the door to extending recent gains and perhaps then leading to a test of the next critical range (75.94 – 76.28).

Otherwise, turning lower places the focus on near-term rising support from late August. Getting there involves taking out former resistance which may act as support at 72.50. A daily close under 71.74, current October lows, then exposes the trough achieved in August around 70.66. As a reminder, the last time AUD/JPY reached this level was over 10 years ago.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

AUDJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart created in TradingView

GBP/AUDTechnical Outlook

Against the British Pound however, the Australian Dollar fell short of much progress. Looking at GBP/AUD, the currency pair has been confining to a rising channel since the end of July. Last week, it closed at its highest since May, extending the cautious uptrend that has been occurring for about 3 months. This has brought prices closer to retesting May highs which are a range between 1.8817 and 1.8881.

The ceiling of the channel could pave the way for a turn lower in the days ahead, but past performance is not indicative of future results. Though it should be noted that GBP/AUD closed above the September highs. If there is a turn lower and this area holds, that could resume the dominant uptrend. Otherwise, closing under would expose the floor of the rising channel.

GBP/AUD Daily Chart

GBPAUD Daily Price Chart

Chart created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Signal for Reversal Not as EURUSD Alone Suggests
Euro Signal for Reversal Not as EURUSD Alone Suggests
2019-10-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance
Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance
2019-10-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/JPY
Bearish
GBP/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.