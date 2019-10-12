AUD in Thrall to US-China Trade Story, RBA Minutes, Jobless Data Loom

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook with Trade War Progress, Brexit Hope, IMF Ahead
2019-10-12 02:44:00
BOC, ECB, & RBA Rate Expectations Drop as Global Recession Fears Cool - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-11 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook with Trade War Progress, Brexit Hope, IMF Ahead
2019-10-12 02:44:00
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance
2019-10-11 22:00:00
Gold Sinks, S&P500 Rises Further on Solid Consumer Sentiment Data
2019-10-11 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices to Gain Further on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-10-11 17:03:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
2019-10-11 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The rally in $GBPUSD has so far been maintained as optimism surrounding the prospect of a #Brexit deal keeps the pair underpinned following UK PM Johnson’s and Varadkar’s joint statement. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/D5iV4h2gOT https://t.co/GCgBqJgdYw
  • My trading video for the weekend: 'S&P 500, $EURUSD and $GBPUSD Outlook with #TradeWar Progress, #Brexit Hope, IMF Ahead' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/10/12/SP-500-eurusd-and-gbpusd-outlook-with-trade-war-progress-brexit-hope-imf.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr
  • The #Nikkei 225 is as affected by US-China trade headlines as all other major indexes right now, but key retracement levels are giving useful short-term clues. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/FtR4cP0rhK https://t.co/TdEmQxyLbt
  • Through Friday evening / Saturday morning, results of my poll about how risk trends will open Monday skew towards 'risk off' https://t.co/DMmY77h8KJ
  • The #Euro may fall against the British Pound if no-deal #Brexit fears continue to subside and restore confidence in $GBP ahead of this month’s impending October 31 deadline. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/kZ0dJUd4Jq https://t.co/qtEKyeGJyn
  • Crude #oil prices remain bolstered by a major confluent support level that could help the commodity springboard higher if US-China trade talks bear tangible fruit. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/KG51SIllqN #OOTT https://t.co/irX3XSYUvN
  • The #Euro technical outlook against the US Dollar may be on the verge of turning bullish as $EURUSD attempts to reverse the prevailing downtrend that has held since June.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/MXcTqmo7Tf https://t.co/WFO7UeH7fN
  • #Gold weakened a bit last week, but weakness might only be modest as bigger-picture pattern develops under long-term resistance. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/5gOSQNGIv2 https://t.co/MC9Xb4bWOz
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0906 S2: 1.0957 S1: 1.0982 R1: 1.1033 R2: 1.1059 R3: 1.1111 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • US and China reach partial deal as Trump announces the completion of phase-one of the trade agreement. How is this affecting S&P500? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/l5mar54Y0Y https://t.co/NT1gmGa5WW
AUD in Thrall to US-China Trade Story, RBA Minutes, Jobless Data Loom

AUD in Thrall to US-China Trade Story, RBA Minutes, Jobless Data Loom

2019-10-12 02:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Bearish

  • Risk appetite linked to the global trade story will continue to drive AUD/USD
  • However, there are points of domestic interest
  • Clues as to RBA thinking are always pounced on by the market, and official employment data promises more than the usual fascination

Find out what retail foreign exchange traders make of the Australian Dollar’s prospects right now, in real time, at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

The Australian Dollar spent the last week like most other widely traded assets in thrall to headlines related to trade talks between the US and China.

As one of the world’s pre-eminent growth correlated currencies, the Aussie was of course stronger when those headlines were hopeful, weaker when they were gloomy. That story will remain pivotal for the Australian Dollar’s daily chart performance in the near term, but AUD/USD remains very close to eleven years lows, with the entrenched downtrend in place since late 2018 under no realistic threat whatsoever.

AUDUSD Daily Chart

Trade news aside, the coming week will see two important pieces of domestic Australian economic intelligence. On Tuesday investors will get a look at the minutes of the last Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting which took place on October 1. The central bank cut the Official Cash Rate to a new record low of 0.75%, taking it below 1% for the first time.

Futures investors think yet another cut is coming, with the chance of a move in November rated about 50/50 in that market about now. With that in mind clues as to whether the RBA might concur will be eagerly sought. However, there is evidence that the last cut may not have had quite the desired effect, especially when it comes to boosting consumer confidence. Westpac’s snapshot found Australian shoppers as miserable as they’ve been for four years in October, despite those lower rates.

Official Australian employment numbers are also due this week. The country’s job-creation machine has long been formidable, if resolutely non-inflationary. However, the last lot of data on this subject saw a surprise fall in full-time hiring and the market will be on alert for further falls. Things could get ugly indeed for the Australian Dollar if those are delivered.

All up then quite a busy week for the currency, but is it likely to change anything? On the basis that the RBA is unlikely to sound anything but dovish, and that employment data could disappoint again, it’s a bearish call this week.

But do watch out for those trade headlines.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Q4'19 Euro Technical Forecast: Euro on Unstable Ground versus G10 Currencies
Q4'19 Euro Technical Forecast: Euro on Unstable Ground versus G10 Currencies
2019-10-06 14:00:00
Stock Market Q4 Forecast: The Weight of Trade Wars May Finally Crack the Dow Jones
Stock Market Q4 Forecast: The Weight of Trade Wars May Finally Crack the Dow Jones
2019-10-06 14:00:00
Q4 GBP Fundamental Teaser
Q4 GBP Fundamental Teaser
2019-10-06 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
2019-10-05 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.