News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hit with Hawkish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
2021-07-15 19:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, JPY Strengthen as Bitcoin Threatens a Break - Did Oil Just Top?
2021-07-15 20:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue
2021-07-15 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-15 21:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-07-15 17:40:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
2021-07-15 10:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady After UK Jobs Data
2021-07-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Talks over lifting travel ban in process - BBG
  • US President Biden: - Situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating - BBG
  • US President Biden: - Germany and US are unified in the view that Russia should not use energy as a weapon against neighbors - We will stand for democratic principles and universal rights in contrast to recent Chinese actions
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.69% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.78% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/piFMjBjtvK
  • The top of my Google Business News story recommendation list is America's new favorite ice cream flavor. Clearly a busy day for the markets...
  • US Treasury Sec. Yellen: - There are COVID outbreaks across the US that we should be concerned about - COVID lockdowns could still happen in the US
  • US Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Interest rates are expected to remain low and inflation is expected to remain under control - I am concerned about the affordability of homes
  • US Treasury Sec. Yellen: - I believe that significant inflation will continue for many months - The gap between the US and foreign tax rates will diminish under proposed tax changes
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.27% Gold: 0.11% Oil - US Crude: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AfbMTOkhjD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.63%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 69.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/u8vHPwQ0Kq
USD, JPY Strengthen as Bitcoin Threatens a Break - Did Oil Just Top?

USD, JPY Strengthen as Bitcoin Threatens a Break - Did Oil Just Top?

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Talking Points:

It’s been an abnormally busy Thursday in the summer as markets remained fairly busy throughout the session. Of course, FOMC Chair Jerome Powell speaking at part two of the Fed’s Humphrey Hawkins testimony contributed to the drive; but that certainly wasn’t all as there were a few different themes of note in the headlines. This article will look at some of the more prominent.

Did Oil Just Top?

A widely-followed financial pundit with a television show made a brash call today, saying that oil prices have topped. This caught a ton of attention as oil prices have been in the midst of a one-way move over the past couple of months, and just last Tuesday touched up to a fresh six-year-high.

Prices have been snagged at resistance since that test last week, however, but as we pointed out in the recent Analyst Pick on oil, this is a big zone of resistance with multiple levels in tight proximity. I had started looking at bullish breakout potential in late-May as oil prices were angling up to another key zone, and an explosive movement showed thereafter. So, it makes some sense for prices to calm after an exuberant run tested through a massive level on the chart.

But has oil topped? There’s not yet enough information to suggest as such. For traders looking to fade this recent breakout, awaiting a test below the 70 psychological level and, further, the 64.31-67.19 zone seems a prudent indication to follow before looking to get bearish on a trend that’s been extremely bullish for the past two months.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

Crude Oil Daily Price Chart

crude oil daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

USD, JPY Strength

An interesting observation in FX-land of recent has been the general strength showing in anti-risk currencies like the USD or JPY.

I had looked into the Japanese Yen last week, tying that Yen strength in with the continued drop in US yields. That pressure has yet to relent, and Yen-strength continues to show visibly against many major currencies, the US Dollar included.

Chair Powell’s comments on Wednesday and Thursday proved unhelpful to the theme as US yields continued to drop as Yen-strength continued to build. This sets up for a fairly interesting scenario for the days/weeks ahead, particularly if we do see some element of risk aversion pop up in global markets.

With both bonds and stocks heading higher of recent, the question begs ‘which one is right?’ Often, bonds are the signal to follow, and if that remains the case, and if yields continue to dip, then there may be a summer surprise not too far off in the distance, and Yen bulls may be able to benefit from that. Below I look at EUR/JPY as the pair has pushed down for a re-test of the level that caught the lows last week. Last week’s test bounced into a lower-high, giving the appearance of bearish breakout potential as that price comes back into play.

EUR/JPY Daily Price Chart

EURJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURJPY on Tradingview

BTC, Crypto Breakdown Potential

The meme stock manias from earlier this year seem a bit more distant now as both AMC and Gamestop have been on offer over the past week. But even the crypto space appears to be getting less attention, and today there appeared to be some fairly bearish prognostications on the space from a number of different outlets. Jeff Gundlach had some interesting comments on the matter, saying that the Bitcoin chart looks ‘scary’ at the moment.

He also had some interesting comments back in May, saying that cryptocurrencies were the poster child for the speculative fervor coursing through markets, and he highlighted how the sell-off in Bitcoin may be signaling that the fervor was calming.

Since then, Bitcoin hasn’t yet broken down but it hasn’t exactly been bullish, either. The same support zone that came into play in mid-May remains in-play today. And while the initial bounces back in May or early-June could lead to a run up to the 40k level, more recently, those bounces have been showing a diminishing impact, and now there’s a descending trendline sitting atop price action.

That makes for a descending triangle formation – often approached with the aim of bearish breakdowns. That can be a scary thing, particularly to those who are long.

To learn more about the descending triangle formation, check out DailyFX Education

BTC/USD Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin BTCUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up?
US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up?
2021-07-15 07:03:00
US Dollar May Extend Upward as Powell Reiterates Policy Pivot
US Dollar May Extend Upward as Powell Reiterates Policy Pivot
2021-07-14 07:08:00
US Dollar May Resume Rise as CPI Data Drives Fed Policy Bets
US Dollar May Resume Rise as CPI Data Drives Fed Policy Bets
2021-07-13 07:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gears Up for Big Test with Inflation, Powell
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gears Up for Big Test with Inflation, Powell
2021-07-12 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
Bitcoin